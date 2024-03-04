Video: Idina Menzel Celebrates Ten Years of 'Adele Dazeem' With Birthday Tribute

Idina Menzel is commemorating an iconic moment in her career, one that went on to be a viral internet moment and meme for ten years running.

It was ten years ago that actor John Travolta was introducing Menzel for a performance at the Oscars and mispronounced her name, calling her "Adele Dazeem" instead.

Menzel is having fun with the anniversary, taking to TikTok to wish a happy birthday to "Dazeem."

“Hey, Adele Dazeem, it’s Idina Menzel. I just want to say happy birthday,” she says in the fun video. “I’m sending you so much love and positive energy, I hope you have the best, best day.” She then sang happy birthday before signing off.

Check out the video!

In case you somehow missed the Oscars blunder, or just want to giggle again, check out the original moment below: