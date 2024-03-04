Video: Huey Lewis is Ready to See His Music Rock on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"It's so great to see this happen and to see the songs have this other life," the great Huey Lewis told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge earlier today during a break in rehearsals from The Heart of Rock and Roll.

The new musical, which features Lewis' songs, is set to open on Broadway on April 22 at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

This isn't Lewis' first forray into the world of Broadway. In 2006, he graced the stage of the Ambassador Theatre as Billy Flynn in Chicago.

"[When I did Chicago], I fell in love with everything that is Broadway. Because it's so demanding, musical theatre is the most rewarding form of artistic expression," he explained. "And it's so collaborative! It's not enough to be good- you have to make other people good. It needs to be synergistic and better than the sum of its parts. So the people who engage in this process are talented and funny and smart and self-effacing and fun to work with."

watch as the music superstar chats more about the new musical and what audiences can expect!