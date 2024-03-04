Jewish Actress Tracy-Ann Oberman Asked Not To Leave London Theatre Due To Safety Concerns

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Although security has been increased at London's Criterion Theatre, The Merchant of Venice star Tracy-Ann Oberman was still asked not to leave the venue following a performance due to pro-Palestine rallies, the actress has revealed.

Over the weekend, Oberman shared on social media that following the Saturday matinee performance she was asked "not to step out of the theatre" because of "all the demonstrations and marches going on."

"2024 - ridiculous isn't it?" she wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Oberman did not note in her post who had advised her to stay indoors or the specific nature of the danger, but the production has had to hire additional security for the actress following death threats, which BroadwayWorld previously reported.

Oberman, who is starring as Shylock in her adaptation of the play, had previously written a column noting that the ordeal has been 'like a dystopian nightmare'.

Oberman writes: “We’re on a 10-week tour and I’ve been moved beyond words at the reactions of audiences and critics. Yet for the last week, the production has had to have security men around keeping an eye on things. It’s like a dystopian nightmare,”

“A Jewish actress putting on a play about antisemitism which needs to be made secure because of Jew-hating extremists. As one reviewer said: ‘Written in 1600, set in 1936, as relevant today in 2023.’ Ain’t that the truth.”

In an address outside his home last week, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said "in recent weeks and months, we have seen a shocking increase in extremist disruption and criminality."

The Times of Israel reports that there have been dozens arrested 'antisemitic chanting and banners, inviting support for Hamas, a banned terror organization, and assaulting emergency workers' during protests.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reports that Campaign Against Antisemitism, a UK-based NGO which publishes research, organizes rallies and petitions, and conducts litigation reports that per their polling '90 percent of British Jews say that they would avoid traveling to a city center if a major anti-Israel demonstration was taking place there.'

"Jewish people in Great Britain are suffering hugely for what is going on in a foreign country, it's not right..." Oberman said to Sky News.

This production of The Merchant of Venice sets the drama in 1936 East London in the build up to the Battle of Cable Street, which saw anti-fascist protesters clash with police who were escorting a racist protest led by Oswald Mosley’s blackshirts.