Horrific AI-Generated Character From WONKA Immersive Experience To Be Adapted For Film

In a chilling twist on a recent viral internet meme, Scotland-based film production company Kaledonia Pictures has announced they are adapting the now infamous Willy Wonka Immersive Experience into an upcoming horror film, The Unknown.

The Willy Wonka Experience, advertised as an immersive and whimsical adventure, quickly became an internet phenomenon for its stark contrast to its promotional materials which were inspired by the Roald Dahl novel and Timothée Chalamet screen adaptation. Instead of a world of pure imagination, attendees encountered a sparsely decorated warehouse and characters more suited to a horror film than a children's story.

One such character, dubbed on social media as "The Unknown" – a figure shrouded in a silver mask – captured the internet's attention, becoming an ironic fan favorite despite its unsettling presence.

Kaledonia Pictures, located just a few miles from the original event's location, expressed their excitement for the project. "We are excited to begin production and look forward to sharing more with you as soon as possible," they said in a statement. "It's quite surreal to see Glasgow all over social media, worldwide."

The film, gearing up for production and a late 2024 release, follows a renowned illustrator and his wife who are haunted by the tragic death of their son, Charlie. Desperate to escape their grief, the couple leave the world behind for the remote Scottish Highlands – where an unknowable evil awaits them.

In a statement, the original event's producer Billy Coull wrote “I am reaching out to address the recent cancellation of the “Willys Chocolate Experience” event. Firstly, I want to extend my sincerest apologies to each and every one of you who was looking forward to this event. I understand the disappointment and frustration this has caused, and for that, I am truly sorry."

"Unfortunately, last minute we were let down in many areas of our event and tried our best to continue on and push through and now realize we probably should have cancelled first thing this morning instead...Regarding the refunds, I am committed to rectifying this situation. All 850 Transactions will be continue to be refunded has been posted to ensure transparency and to demonstrate my commitment to making this right for everyone affected."

The event, which made global news, promised an immersive experience inspired by the world of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, instead delivering a handful of actors in a warehouse, sparsely themed with Wonka-style decor.

The Unknown is slated for a late 2024 release.