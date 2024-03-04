MEAN GIRLS Sets Paramount+ Streaming Premiere Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get in, loser! We're going to Paramount+.

The Mean Girls movie musical will begin streaming on Paramount+ tomorrow, March 5, Variety reports. The streaming premiere comes after the film's recent digital release.

After several weeks at the top of the box office, the film made $100 million globally. You can also buy or rent on the film on all digital platforms, like Apple TV, Prime Video, and more retailers.

The new movie will debut on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 30, which just happens to be the 20th anniversary of the original contemporary classic MEAN GIRLS (2004). The original MEAN GIRLS (2004) is also arriving on 4K Ultra HD for the first time on April 30.

Fans who purchase the film on Digital can go inside the making of the new movie with more than 30 minutes of bonus content, along with a sing-along version featuring lyrics to select songs from the film!

From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic MEAN GIRLS. New student Cady Heron is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George. However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels, she finds herself prey in Regina's crosshairs.

As Cady sets to take down the group's apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis and Damian, she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

Photo: Jojo Whilden/Paramount © 2023 Paramount Pictures.