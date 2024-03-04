Christopher Sieber and Michelle Williams Join Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Christopher Sieber and Michelle Williams are joining the cast of the pre-Broadway run of Death Becomes Her the Musical in Chicago! Fun new videos were posted on the show's social media pages, featuring the new cast members with the previously announced Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard.

Check out the videos below!

Get it together, Ernest. pic.twitter.com/5a1a4BASHM — Death Becomes Her The Musical (@DeathBecomesBwy) March 4, 2024

Siempre Viva ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/1fyLqs5EFW — Death Becomes Her The Musical (@DeathBecomesBwy) March 4, 2024

As previously announced, the world-premiere Chicago production of the new musical comedy, DEATH BECOMES HER, starring Tony Award nominee Megan Hilty as “Madeline Ashton,” and Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard as “Helen Sharp" will play at Broadway In Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre from April 30 – June 2, 2024.

DEATH BECOMES HER features an original score by Noel Carey and Julia Mattison, a book by Marco Pennette, and music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell. DEATH BECOMES HER will be directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli.