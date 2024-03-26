Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 26, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 26, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet: Tuesday, March 26

Suffs begins previews on Broadway

Thursday, March 28

Hell's Kitchen begins previews on Broadway

The Who's Tommy opens on Broadway

Friday, March 29

The Wiz begins previews on Broadway

The Great Gatsby begins previews on Broadway

The Heart of Rock and Roll begins previews on Broadway

SUNSET BOULEVARD Sets Theatre and Dates For Broadway Run; Plus Watch a New Trailer!

by Stephi Wild

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Sunset Boulevard, starring Nicole Scherzinger, will transfer to Broadway this year. Now, the production has announced its theatre and dates! Sunset Boulevard will play Broadway’s St. James Theatre with previews beginning September 28 for a October 20 opening night.. (more...)

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

by Nicole Rosky

In this video, watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge chats more with the cast and creative team on opening night of the new Broadway musical, Water for Elephants.

Video: Inside Rehearsals with Eden Espinosa and the Cast of LEMPICKA

by Nicole Rosky

In this video, watch as the cast of Lempicka on Broadway chats more about what audiences can expect from the new musical.

Interview: TV Star Victoria Pedretti Talks Transition From Screen to Stage in AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Television star Victoria Pedretti is currently making her Broadway debut as Petra in An Enemy of the People. BroadwayWorld spoke with Pedretti about the transition from screen to stage, working with Jeremy Strong and Michael Imperioli, and much more.

Photos: Get a First Look at Disney's HERCULES in Hamburg

by Chloe Rabinowitz

HERCULES opened Sunday, March 24th at Stage Theater Neue Flora Hamburg, Germany. Get a first look at photos.. (more...)

Cynthia Erivo, Ruthie Ann Miles, and More Will Lead A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Concert at Lincoln Center

by Stephi Wild

Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music In Concert, featuring brand new orchestrations by legendary orchestrator and lifelong Sondheim collaborator Jonathan Tunick, will play David Geffen Hall at New York City’s Lincoln Center this summer.. (more...)

TAKE THE LEAD World Premiere & More Set for Paper Mill Playhouse 2024-25 Season

by Joshua Wright

Paper Mill Playhouse has unveiled its 2024–2025 season. See the full lineup and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Andrew Durand Plays Dead, Hal Luftig's Bankruptcy Plan is Rejected, and More

by Cara Joy David

Every once and a while I see a performance and wonder if there is some stage magic involved. That is how I felt while watching Dead Outlaw. Andrew Durand—giving what The New York Times referred to as a “wow of a performance” —stays so still for such a large portion of the musical that I wondered if a beta blocker was utilized.. (more...)

Video: The Lincoln Project Releases 'Phantom of the MAGA' Anti-Trump Parody

by Sidney Paterra

Watch 'Phantom of the MAGA' a The Phantom of the Opera, anti-Trump parody music video.. (more...)

Video: Watch a New Trailer For Reimagined SHREK THE MUSICAL Tour

by Stephi Wild

The brand new touring production of Shrek the Musical has officially hit the road, and is set to continue through August 2024. An all new trailer was released on the show's TikTok account. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of Casey Nicholaw-Helmed HERCULES in Hamburg

by Nicole Rosky

A new production of Disney's Hercules, directed by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw, just celebrated its opening night in Hamburg. Go behind the scenes of the special night in this video.. (more...)

Jonathan Groff

Jonathan Groff can currently be seen as Franklin Shepard in the first Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along. His Broadway credits include Hamilton (Tony Nomination, Grammy Award), Spring Awakening (Tony Nomination), In My Life. He has been seen Off-Broadway in Merrily We Roll Along (Outer Critics Circle Award), Little Shop of Horrors (Outer Critics Circle Award), Hamilton, The Submission, The Bacchae, The Singing Forest, Prayer for My Enemy (Obie Award), Hair, Spring Awakening. In television and film, he has been seen in “Mindhunter,” “Looking,” “Glee,” Hamilton (Emmy Nomination), Frozen I and II, The Matrix Resurrections, Knock at the Cabin.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Michael Imperioli

Martin Short

Anais Mitchell

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!