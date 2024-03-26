Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 26, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 26, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 26, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
|
This Week's Call Sheet:
Tuesday, March 26
|
SUNSET BOULEVARD Sets Theatre and Dates For Broadway Run; Plus Watch a New Trailer!
|
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS
|
Video: Inside Rehearsals with Eden Espinosa and the Cast of LEMPICKA
Interview: TV Star Victoria Pedretti Talks Transition From Screen to Stage in AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Television star Victoria Pedretti is currently making her Broadway debut as Petra in An Enemy of the People. BroadwayWorld spoke with Pedretti about the transition from screen to stage, working with Jeremy Strong and Michael Imperioli, and much more.
Photos: Get a First Look at Disney's HERCULES in Hamburg
by Chloe Rabinowitz
HERCULES opened Sunday, March 24th at Stage Theater Neue Flora Hamburg, Germany. Get a first look at photos.. (more...)
Cynthia Erivo, Ruthie Ann Miles, and More Will Lead A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Concert at Lincoln Center
by Stephi Wild
Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music In Concert, featuring brand new orchestrations by legendary orchestrator and lifelong Sondheim collaborator Jonathan Tunick, will play David Geffen Hall at New York City’s Lincoln Center this summer.. (more...)
TAKE THE LEAD World Premiere & More Set for Paper Mill Playhouse 2024-25 Season
by Joshua Wright
Paper Mill Playhouse has unveiled its 2024–2025 season. See the full lineup and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Andrew Durand Plays Dead, Hal Luftig's Bankruptcy Plan is Rejected, and More
by Cara Joy David
Every once and a while I see a performance and wonder if there is some stage magic involved. That is how I felt while watching Dead Outlaw. Andrew Durand—giving what The New York Times referred to as a “wow of a performance” —stays so still for such a large portion of the musical that I wondered if a beta blocker was utilized.. (more...)
Video: The Lincoln Project Releases 'Phantom of the MAGA' Anti-Trump Parody
by Sidney Paterra
Watch 'Phantom of the MAGA' a The Phantom of the Opera, anti-Trump parody music video.. (more...)
Video: Watch a New Trailer For Reimagined SHREK THE MUSICAL Tour
by Stephi Wild
The brand new touring production of Shrek the Musical has officially hit the road, and is set to continue through August 2024. An all new trailer was released on the show's TikTok account. Check out the video here!. (more...)
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of Casey Nicholaw-Helmed HERCULES in Hamburg
by Nicole Rosky
A new production of Disney's Hercules, directed by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw, just celebrated its opening night in Hamburg. Go behind the scenes of the special night in this video.. (more...)
Jonathan Groff
Jonathan Groff can currently be seen as Franklin Shepard in the first Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along. His Broadway credits include Hamilton (Tony Nomination, Grammy Award), Spring Awakening (Tony Nomination), In My Life. He has been seen Off-Broadway in Merrily We Roll Along (Outer Critics Circle Award), Little Shop of Horrors (Outer Critics Circle Award), Hamilton, The Submission, The Bacchae, The Singing Forest, Prayer for My Enemy (Obie Award), Hair, Spring Awakening. In television and film, he has been seen in “Mindhunter,” “Looking,” “Glee,” Hamilton (Emmy Nomination), Frozen I and II, The Matrix Resurrections, Knock at the Cabin.
Other birthdays on this date include:
Michael Imperioli
Martin Short
Anais Mitchell
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
“There are only two worthwhile things to leave behind when you depart this world of ours: children and art”
- Sunday in the Park with George
Videos