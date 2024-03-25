Cynthia Erivo, Ruthie Ann Miles, and More Will Lead A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Concert at Lincoln Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music In Concert, featuring brand new orchestrations by legendary orchestrator and lifelong Sondheim collaborator Jonathan Tunick, will play David Geffen Hall at New York City’s Lincoln Center (10 Lincoln Center Plaza).

Performances are Thursday, June 27 and Friday June 28 at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 29 at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Mr. Tunick himself will conduct the 53-piece Orchestra of St. Lukes, playing for an all-star cast that includes Susan Graham, Cynthia Erivo, Ron Raines, Kerstin Anderson, Jonathan Christopher, Jason Gotay, Ellie Fishman, Jin Ha, Addie Harrington, Shuler Hensley, Samantha Hill, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Ross Lekites, Marsha Mason and Ruthie Ann Miles. This 53-piece version nearly doubles the size of the original, which was orchestrated for a 27-piece orchestra.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by Hugh Wheeler, and orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, A Little Night Music In Concert is directed and adapted by John Doyle.

“A life in the theater comes with few reliable constants,” commented Mr. Tunick, “but the ever-decreasing size of theater orchestras has been a discouraging trend across my five decades on Broadway. Whenever I’m asked to re-orchestrate one of my shows, the purpose is to make the orchestra smaller as well as hidden from the audience. How refreshing to have this rare opportunity to present Sondheim’s score in its full symphonic glory! The orchestra has so much to contribute to the theater if only given the chance.”

A Little Night Music was originally produced and directed on Broadway in 1973 by Harold Prince, garnering 12 Tony Award® nominations and winning six Tony Awards including Best Musical. A Little Night Music is Sondheim’s eighth musical, featuring his widely beloved ballad “Send in the Clowns,” and is a musical adaptation of the 1955 film Smiles of a Summer Night.

The creative team for A Little Night Music In Concert includes vocal direction by Rob Berman, lighting design by Ken Billington and sound design by Dan Moses Schreier. Associate Producer is Michael Harrington and Consulting Producer is Ted Chapin.

A Little Night Music In Concert is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Tickets for A Litte Night Music In Concert go on-sale on Tuesday, March 26 at 10 a.m. ET. For tickets, visit the David Geffen Hall box office, open Monday- Saturday 10am – 6pm, and Sunday 12pm- -6pm. Or call Center Charge 212-721-6500 Monday - Saturday 10am – 8pm and Sunday 12-6pm.