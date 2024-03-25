TAKE THE LEAD World Premiere & More Set for Paper Mill Playhouse 2024-25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Paper Mill Playhouse has unveiled its 2024–2025 season, including a world premiere, the first New Jersey production of a Tony Award winner, family favorites, and a new musical based on a classic romantic comedy.

Paper Mill Playhouse’s 2024–2025 lineup of five musicals features Jersey Boys, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, Mystic Pizza, Take the Lead, and Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

“Every year, Paper Mill Playhouse offers audiences a fresh take on award-winning Broadway musicals, and this year is no exception!” said Mark S. Hoebee. “This fall, Paper Mill will be the proud home of the first-ever production of Jersey Boys to originate in New Jersey. This Tony-winning Best Musical keeps the hits coming with the unforgettable music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. The holidays will usher in the timeless beauty of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, with show-stopping performances and heartwarming romance in snowy Vermont. To end the season for theatre lovers of all ages, Disney returns to Paper Mill with the enchanting under-sea adventure of The Little Mermaid, featuring a beloved score by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater that’s delighted audiences for generations.”

“In addition to celebrated Broadway musicals, Paper Mill also gives audiences the chance to be first in the tri-state area – and often first in the world! – to see brand new work on stage,” said Michael Stotts. “Who better to deliver a first taste of Mystic Pizza than Paper Mill favorites Sandy Rustin and Casey Hushion, the team behind our productions of Clue and A Jolly Holiday? This feel-good adaptation of the beloved Julia Roberts rom-com will take audiences back to the 80s with hit songs from Cyndi Lauper, Huey Lewis, The Bangles, and more. Christopher Gattelli, whom Paper Mill audiences know from his exhilarating choreography for Newsies, returns with the world premiere of Take the Lead, based on the electric, dance-filled Antonio Banderas film.”

Paper Mill Playhouse’s 2024–2025 Season

Jersey Boys

The Story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

October 2–November 3, 2024

Book by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice

Music by Bob Gaudio

Lyrics by Bob Crewe

With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling, Jersey Boys follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. This Tony Award-winning Best Musical takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Witness thrilling performances of chart-topping hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn,” and “My Eyes Adored You.”

Jersey Boys is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas

November 27–December 29, 2024

Based on the Paramount Pictures film written for the screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama & Melvin Frank

Music & Lyrics by Irving Berlin

Book by David Ives & Paul Blake

Original stage production directed by Walter Bobbie

Based on the classic 1954 holiday film, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas is a Technicolor Broadway musical extravaganza. Two army buddies enlist the help of their showbiz pals to put on a show at a picturesque Vermont inn and end up finding their perfect mates. This incredible score contains some of Berlin’s most popular tunes including "Blue Skies," "I Love a Piano," "How Deep Is the Ocean?,” ''Count Your Blessings,” and the title song, “White Christmas.”

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

New Musical

Mystic Pizza

January 29–February 23, 2025

Book by Sandy Rustin

Based on the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture with story and characters by Amy Holden Jones

Choreographed by Connor Gallagher

Directed by Casey Hushion

Mystic Pizza is a new musical based on the 1988 rom-com that starred Julia Roberts. Adapted by Sandy Rustin (Clue) and directed by Casey Hushion (Beehive), Mystic Pizza tells the story of three working-class waitresses who navigate the complexities of life, love, and family in a small-town pizza joint. The infectious score features megahits of the ’80s and ’90s, from "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" to "Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now" and songs originally recorded by Cyndi Lauper, John Cougar Mellencamp, Wilson Phillips, The Bangles, Belinda Carlisle, Huey Lewis and the News, Debbie Gibson and Bryan Adams, among many others. It’s a new musical you’ll love at first slice!

World Premiere

Take the Lead

March 29–April 27, 2025

Book by Robert Cary & Jonathan Tolins

Music & Lyrics by Elliah Heifetz & Zeniba Now

Based on the New Line Cinema film written by Dianne Houston, by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures

Co-choreographed by Jennifer Weber & Maria Torres

Directed & Choreographed by Christopher Gattelli

Music Production by !llmind

Set in the pulsating heart of New York City, Take the Lead is a joyful new musical based on the 2006 dance film that starred Antonio Banderas. This electrifying tale is the true story of Pierre Dulaine, a former professional dancer who, against all odds, brought the art of ballroom dance into New York City public schools. This world-premiere musical spotlights a dynamic fusion of ballroom and hip-hop in its music and choreography with a book by Robert Cary and Jonathan Tolins (Schmigadoon!) a score by Elliah Heifetz and Zeniba Now, with music production by !llmind.. Take the Lead will be co-choreographed by Jennifer Weber (& Juliet) and Maria Torres (So You Think You Can Dance) and directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli (Newsies).

Disney’s The Little Mermaid

May 29–June 29, 2025

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Howard Ashman & Glenn Slater

Book by Doug Wright

Based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the Disney film produced by Howard Ashman & John Musker and written & directed by John Musker & Ron Clements

In a magical kingdom beneath the sea, the young mermaid Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. Based on one of the world’s most beloved stories and the enchanting Disney animated film, The Little Mermaid is equal parts love story and adventure for the whole family to enjoy. This fishy fable boasts such irresistible songs as “Part of Your World,” “Kiss the Girl,” and the Academy Award-winning “Under the Sea,” along with a colorful cast of characters including Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull, Ursula the sea witch, and Sebastian the crab.

Paper Mill Playhouse offers its audiences the opportunity to enhance their theater experience with behind-the-scenes views of mainstage productions, including Q&As held live in the theater with cast members. Paper Mill Prologues will be available to everyone on-demand in the Paper Mill Playhouse mobile app and on YouTube.

Award-winning access programs and services are available at all Paper Mill Playhouse productions, including audio-described performances, American Sign Language interpreted and open-captioned performances, Braille and large-print programs, and assistive listening devices.

Paper Mill Playhouse offers three-, four- and five-show subscription packages starting at just $111. Each subscription package includes a different level of special benefits – see www.PaperMill.org for details. Accessibly priced youth subscriptions are available for children under 18 with the purchase of an adult subscription. Tickets to individual shows will be on sale beginning Monday, August 5, 2024. Tickets and subscriptions may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, online at www.PaperMill.org, or at the box office.

Programs, dates, and artists are subject to change.