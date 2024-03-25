Video: The Lincoln Project Releases 'Phantom of the MAGA' Anti-Trump Parody

The Lincoln Project is a political action committee founded by former Republican strategists who oppose Donald Trump.

By: Mar. 25, 2024
Video: The Lincoln Project Releases 'Phantom of the MAGA' Anti-Trump Parody
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Lincoln Project, a political action committee founded by former Republican strategists who oppose Donald Trump, has released a new video.

Watch 'Phantom of the MAGA' a 'The Phantom of the Opera', anti-Trump parody music video! 

"In Mar-a-Lago dark, he feels despair. A tower of debt now grown, beyond repair. Age and senility now hold their sway. So sad to see his power shrivel up, and fade away." 



Videos