Video: The Lincoln Project Releases 'Phantom of the MAGA' Anti-Trump Parody

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Lincoln Project, a political action committee founded by former Republican strategists who oppose Donald Trump, has released a new video.

Watch 'Phantom of the MAGA' a 'The Phantom of the Opera', anti-Trump parody music video!

"In Mar-a-Lago dark, he feels despair. A tower of debt now grown, beyond repair. Age and senility now hold their sway. So sad to see his power shrivel up, and fade away."