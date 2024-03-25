Video: The Lincoln Project Releases 'Phantom of the MAGA' Anti-Trump Parody

The Lincoln Project is a political action committee founded by former Republican strategists who oppose Donald Trump.
The Lincoln Project, a political action committee founded by former Republican strategists who oppose Donald Trump, has released a new video.
Watch 'Phantom of the MAGA' a 'The Phantom of the Opera', anti-Trump parody music video!
"In Mar-a-Lago dark, he feels despair. A tower of debt now grown, beyond repair. Age and senility now hold their sway. So sad to see his power shrivel up, and fade away."
