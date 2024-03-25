Video: Go Inside Opening Night of Casey Nicholaw-Helmed HERCULES in Hamburg

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new production of Disney's Hercules, directed by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw, just celebrated its opening night in Hamburg. Go behind the scenes of the special night in this video.

The cast features Benét Monteiro as Hercules, Hope Maine as the Hercules alternate, Mae Ann Jorolan as Meg, Leslie Beehann as Calliope, Chastity Crisp as Thalia, Venolia as Terpischore, UZOH as Clio, Shekinah McFarlane as Melpomene, Kristopfer Weinsten Storey as Phil, Detlef Leistenschneider as Hades, Mario Saccoccio as Charles, and Andre Haedicke as Heinz.

The ensemble includes Richard Salvador Wolff, Sophie Mefan, Bathoni Buenorkuor, Marta Di Giulio, Pele Yearwood, Ginevra Campanella, Teya Quarmyne, Thalia Dara, Stefano Francabandiera, Guillermo Martinez Ayala, Salvatore Marchione, Salvo Maione, Marco Ciullo, Jack Butcher, David Negletto, and Gianluca Conversano. Swings are Swen Overman, Flavio Marullo, Christopher Dederichs, Samuel Hoi Ming Chung, Johnny Galeandro, Julia van Kouwen, Indy Luna Correa, Jessica Reese, Virginia Vass, Ingrid Olivia, and Olivia Kate Ward.

Inspired by the 1997 animated film of the same name from Walt Disney Studios, viewers can expect a brand new musical adventure. An immortal hero, incomparably staged: Disney's HERCULES is the story of a demigod who embarks on a quest for his place in the world. The musical guarantees great feelings, rousing music, powerful voices, spectacular stage sets, and elaborate costumes - divine musical fun for young and old.