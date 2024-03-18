Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 18, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 18, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 18, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
This Week's Call Sheet
Monday, March 18
Photos: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Takes Opening Night Bows
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE NOTEBOOK
BroadwayWorld Announces the Ultimate Best Musical March Madness Bracket - Vote Now!
Climate Change Protesters Interrupt Performance of AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
by Stephi Wild
Climate change protesters from the group Extinction Rebellion stormed the stage at last night's performance of An Enemy of the People on Broadway. The protesters could be heard shouting 'No theater on a dead planet' as they approached.. (more...)
Original LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Film Reboot in the Works
by Michael Major
Little Shop of Horrors, the 1960 horror comedy that inspired the hit musical, is being rebooted for a new film. Little Shop of Halloween Horrors will launch a new franchise, led by Joe Dante and Roger Corman. Following the original film, Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's musical adaptation premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where the revival now runs.. (more...)
PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Attraction to Open at Germany's Largest Theme Park
by Chloe Rabinowitz
In spring 2024, Germany's largest theme park will present its newest VR attraction in the heart of the French themed area: “Eurosat Coastiality – The Phantom of the Opera”. Learn more about the attraction!. (more...)
Hillary Clinton and Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Host Fundraiser For President Biden at SUFFS
by Stephi Wild
Hillary Clinton and Lin-Manuel Miranda will host a fundraiser for President Biden at an upcoming performance of Suffs.. (more...)
Video: Watch Sky Lakota-Lynch Sing 'Stay Gold' from THE OUTSIDERS
by Nicole Rosky
In this video, watch as Sky Lakota-Lynch (Johnny Cade) and Brody Grant (Ponyboy Curtis) sing 'Stay Gold', written by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine.. (more...)
Video: Kristin Chenoweth Performs 'Caviar Dreams' From THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES
by Stephi Wild
Last weekend, Kristin Chenoweth performed at NJPAC in New Jersey, where she debuted the new song 'Caviar Dreams' from the upcoming musical The Queen of Versailles. Check out the video here!. (more...)
Sutton Foster
Sutton Foster is a two-time Tony Award–winning actress and singer who was recently seen onstage in her highly anticipated Broadway run as Marian Paroo in the acclaimed revival of The Music Man at the Winter Garden Theatre. Her performance earned her a seventh Tony nomination as well as the coveted 2022 Drama League Distinguished Performance Award.
She also recently led the January 2024 New York City Center Encores! adaptation of Once Upon a Mattress as Princess Winnifred. In the summer of 2021, she reprised one of her most notable roles as Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes at the Barbican Theatre in London, for which she earned an Oliver Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. Her original performance in the Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre earned her a 2011 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.
On television, Foster led the critically acclaimed Darren Star and TV Land series “Younger” for seven seasons, making it the longest-running original series in TV Land history.
Previously, she has appeared on Broadway in Violet, Anything Goes (Tony Award), Shrek, Young Frankenstein, The Drowsy Chaperone, Little Women, Thoroughly Modern Millie (Tony Award), Les Misérables, Annie, The Scarlet Pimpernel, and Grease. Off-Broadway, she has been seen in Sweet Charity (The Pershing Square Signature Center), The Wild Party (City Center Encores!), Trust (Second Stage), and Anyone Can Whistle (City Center Encores!). Foster has toured all over the country with her solo albums, which include Take Me to the World, Wish, and An Evening With Sutton Foster: Live at the Café Carlyle. On television, she has appeared in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “A Million Little Things,” “Instinct,” “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” “Mad Dogs,” “Elementary,” “Psych,” “Bunheads,” “Royal Pains,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Flight of the Conchords,” and “Sesame Street.” She holds an honorary doctorate from Ball State University, where she also teaches.
Other birthdays on this date include:
Eva Noblezada
Patrick Barlow
John Kander
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
