Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 18, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 18, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Mar. 18, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 18, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 18, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Monday, March 18
An Enemy of the People begins previews on Broadway
Tuesday, March 19
Lempicka begins previews on Broadway
The cast of Mother Play meets the press
Thursday, March 21
Water for Elephants opens on Broadway
The cast of Gun & Powder meets the press

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 18, 2024

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 18, 2024

Photos: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Takes Opening Night Bows
by Bruce Glikas
It was a big night last night at the Schoenfeld Theatre, where The Notebook officially celebrated its opening night. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the festivities and you can check out photos from the curtain call below!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 18, 2024

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE NOTEBOOK
by Nicole Rosky
In this video, watch as we take you inside the big night with the full cast and creative team of The Notebook on Broadway!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 18, 2024

BroadwayWorld Announces the Ultimate Best Musical March Madness Bracket - Vote Now!
by Team BWW
Which musical is really the Best Musical of all time? Kick off tournament season with the ultimate March Madness Bracket: Best Musical Edition! Looking back on the last 64 years of Broadway's most acclaimed shows, BroadwayWorld invites YOU to join us and our readers in deciding which show deserves the title of The Ultimate Best Musical!. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 18, 2024

Climate Change Protesters Interrupt Performance of AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
by Stephi Wild
Climate change protesters from the group Extinction Rebellion stormed the stage at last night's performance of An Enemy of the People on Broadway. The protesters could be heard shouting 'No theater on a dead planet' as they approached.. (more...

Original LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Film Reboot in the Works
by Michael Major
Little Shop of Horrors, the 1960 horror comedy that inspired the hit musical, is being rebooted for a new film. Little Shop of Halloween Horrors will launch a new franchise, led by Joe Dante and Roger Corman. Following the original film, Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's musical adaptation premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where the revival now runs.. (more...)

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Attraction to Open at Germany's Largest Theme Park
by Chloe Rabinowitz
In spring 2024, Germany's largest theme park will present its newest VR attraction in the heart of the French themed area: “Eurosat Coastiality – The Phantom of the Opera”. Learn more about the attraction!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 18, 2024

Hillary Clinton and Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Host Fundraiser For President Biden at SUFFS
by Stephi Wild
Hillary Clinton and Lin-Manuel Miranda will host a fundraiser for President Biden at an upcoming performance of Suffs.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 18, 2024

Video: Watch Sky Lakota-Lynch Sing 'Stay Gold' from THE OUTSIDERS
by Nicole Rosky
In this video, watch as Sky Lakota-Lynch (Johnny Cade) and Brody Grant (Ponyboy Curtis) sing 'Stay Gold', written by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine.. (more...

Video: Kristin Chenoweth Performs 'Caviar Dreams' From THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES
by Stephi Wild
Last weekend, Kristin Chenoweth performed at NJPAC in New Jersey, where she debuted the new song 'Caviar Dreams' from the upcoming musical The Queen of Versailles. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 18, 2024

Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster is a two-time Tony Award–winning actress and singer who was recently seen onstage in her highly anticipated Broadway run as Marian Paroo in the acclaimed revival of The Music Man at the Winter Garden Theatre. Her performance earned her a seventh Tony nomination as well as the coveted 2022 Drama League Distinguished Performance Award.

She also recently led the January 2024 New York City Center Encores! adaptation of Once Upon a Mattress as Princess Winnifred. In the summer of 2021, she reprised one of her most notable roles as Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes at the Barbican Theatre in London, for which she earned an Oliver Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. Her original performance in the Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre earned her a 2011 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

On television, Foster led the critically acclaimed Darren Star and TV Land series “Younger” for seven seasons, making it the longest-running original series in TV Land history.

Previously, she has appeared on Broadway in VioletAnything Goes (Tony Award), ShrekYoung FrankensteinThe Drowsy ChaperoneLittle WomenThoroughly Modern Millie (Tony Award), Les MisérablesAnnieThe Scarlet Pimpernel, and Grease. Off-Broadway, she has been seen in Sweet Charity (The Pershing Square Signature Center), The Wild Party (City Center Encores!), Trust (Second Stage), and Anyone Can Whistle (City Center Encores!). Foster has toured all over the country with her solo albums, which include Take Me to the WorldWish, and An Evening With Sutton Foster: Live at the Café Carlyle. On television, she has appeared in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “A Million Little Things,” “Instinct,” “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” “Mad Dogs,” “Elementary,” “Psych,” “Bunheads,” “Royal Pains,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Flight of the Conchords,” and “Sesame Street.” She holds an honorary doctorate from Ball State University, where she also teaches.

Other birthdays on this date include:
Eva Noblezada
Patrick Barlow
John Kander 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 18, 2024

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 18, 2024

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Love! I'm doing this for love,
And that's how I'll survive."

- Legally Blonde


Videos