Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 18, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 18, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Monday, March 18

An Enemy of the People begins previews on Broadway

Tuesday, March 19

Lempicka begins previews on Broadway

The cast of Mother Play meets the press

Thursday, March 21

Water for Elephants opens on Broadway

The cast of Gun & Powder meets the press

Photos: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Takes Opening Night Bows

by Bruce Glikas

It was a big night last night at the Schoenfeld Theatre, where The Notebook officially celebrated its opening night. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the festivities and you can check out photos from the curtain call below!

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE NOTEBOOK

by Nicole Rosky

In this video, watch as we take you inside the big night with the full cast and creative team of The Notebook on Broadway!. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Announces the Ultimate Best Musical March Madness Bracket - Vote Now!

by Team BWW

Which musical is really the Best Musical of all time? Kick off tournament season with the ultimate March Madness Bracket: Best Musical Edition! Looking back on the last 64 years of Broadway's most acclaimed shows, BroadwayWorld invites YOU to join us and our readers in deciding which show deserves the title of The Ultimate Best Musical!. (more...)

Climate Change Protesters Interrupt Performance of AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

by Stephi Wild

Climate change protesters from the group Extinction Rebellion stormed the stage at last night's performance of An Enemy of the People on Broadway. The protesters could be heard shouting 'No theater on a dead planet' as they approached.. (more...)

Original LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Film Reboot in the Works

by Michael Major

Little Shop of Horrors, the 1960 horror comedy that inspired the hit musical, is being rebooted for a new film. Little Shop of Halloween Horrors will launch a new franchise, led by Joe Dante and Roger Corman. Following the original film, Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's musical adaptation premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where the revival now runs.. (more...)

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Attraction to Open at Germany's Largest Theme Park

by Chloe Rabinowitz

In spring 2024, Germany's largest theme park will present its newest VR attraction in the heart of the French themed area: “Eurosat Coastiality – The Phantom of the Opera”. Learn more about the attraction!. (more...)

Hillary Clinton and Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Host Fundraiser For President Biden at SUFFS

by Stephi Wild

Hillary Clinton and Lin-Manuel Miranda will host a fundraiser for President Biden at an upcoming performance of Suffs.. (more...)

Video: Watch Sky Lakota-Lynch Sing 'Stay Gold' from THE OUTSIDERS

by Nicole Rosky

In this video, watch as Sky Lakota-Lynch (Johnny Cade) and Brody Grant (Ponyboy Curtis) sing 'Stay Gold', written by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine.. (more...)

Video: Kristin Chenoweth Performs 'Caviar Dreams' From THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES

by Stephi Wild

Last weekend, Kristin Chenoweth performed at NJPAC in New Jersey, where she debuted the new song 'Caviar Dreams' from the upcoming musical The Queen of Versailles. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster is a two-time Tony Award–winning actress and singer who was recently seen onstage in her highly anticipated Broadway run as Marian Paroo in the acclaimed revival of The Music Man at the Winter Garden Theatre. Her performance earned her a seventh Tony nomination as well as the coveted 2022 Drama League Distinguished Performance Award.

She also recently led the January 2024 New York City Center Encores! adaptation of Once Upon a Mattress as Princess Winnifred. In the summer of 2021, she reprised one of her most notable roles as Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes at the Barbican Theatre in London, for which she earned an Oliver Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. Her original performance in the Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre earned her a 2011 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

On television, Foster led the critically acclaimed Darren Star and TV Land series “Younger” for seven seasons, making it the longest-running original series in TV Land history.

Previously, she has appeared on Broadway in Violet, Anything Goes (Tony Award), Shrek, Young Frankenstein, The Drowsy Chaperone, Little Women, Thoroughly Modern Millie (Tony Award), Les Misérables, Annie, The Scarlet Pimpernel, and Grease. Off-Broadway, she has been seen in Sweet Charity (The Pershing Square Signature Center), The Wild Party (City Center Encores!), Trust (Second Stage), and Anyone Can Whistle (City Center Encores!). Foster has toured all over the country with her solo albums, which include Take Me to the World, Wish, and An Evening With Sutton Foster: Live at the Café Carlyle. On television, she has appeared in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “A Million Little Things,” “Instinct,” “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” “Mad Dogs,” “Elementary,” “Psych,” “Bunheads,” “Royal Pains,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Flight of the Conchords,” and “Sesame Street.” She holds an honorary doctorate from Ball State University, where she also teaches.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Eva Noblezada

Patrick Barlow

John Kander

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!