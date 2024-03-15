Original LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Film Reboot in the Works

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Little Shop of Horrors, the 1960 horror comedy that inspired the hit musical, is being rebooted for a new film.

Little Shop of Halloween Horrors will launch a new franchise, led by Joe Dante and Roger Corman, Deadline reports. Brad Krevoy is attached to produce. Dante will directed a script by Charles S. Haas.

The original film was made on an extremely small budget and quickly became a cult classic upon its release in 1960. Corman directed the feature, which co-starred a young Jack Nicholson.

The film follows a down-on-his-luck florist who discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant with a craving for human flesh.

Following the original film, Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's musical adaptation first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good.

The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin.

The musical recently made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite. It currently stars Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood through the end of the month. They will be succeeded by Corbin Bleu and Jinkx Monsoon.