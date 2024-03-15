PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Attraction to Open at Germany's Largest Theme Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In spring 2024, Germany's largest theme park will present a VR rollercoaster ride in the heart of the French themed area: “Eurosat Coastiality – The Phantom of the Opera”.

Visitors will experience the mysticism of this unique love story up close in Coastiality. Developed by MACK One in collaboration with VR Coaster, this attraction promises a unique combination between the thrilling action and the thrill of a roller coaster ride.

Based on Gaston Leroux’s horror novel, The Phantom of the Opera tells the enticing story of a disfigured Phantom who haunts the depths of The Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of the young soprano Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. The Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passions collide. Andrew Lloyd Webber's Broadway musical opened on Broadway on January 26, 1988. It won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and became the longest-running show in Broadway history on January 9, 2006. The production closed on Broadway on April 16, 2023.

Before the roller coaster ride starts, visitors will put on the VR headset and can move freely in a pre-show room. This means that up to 14 guests can seamlessly board the train at the same time using the VR headset and enjoy the VR roller coaster ride. For the new Coastiality Experience, the attraction has been equipped with new, state-of-the-art VR headsets and headphones that guarantee an immersive experience.

Tickets are available directly at the entrance to the attraction for 7 euros.