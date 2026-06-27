Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 29, 2026- Go Inside the LIZA AT 80! Celebration with Kristin Chenoweth and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 29, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 29, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, Broadway fans! ☀️ Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, your daily dose of all things theater! We've got a fantastic lineup of stories to get your day started. Explore how new musicals are born and discover what it takes to originate a role in an original show. Then catch up on how to score tickets to Shakespeare in the Park this summer, and relive the magic of Liza! at 80 with stars like Kristin Chenoweth and Donna Murphy. Plus, don't miss exciting news about Descendants: Wicked Wonderland's official trailer, industry updates, and so much more! Let's dive in! 🎭
|The Front Page
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From Workshop to Broadway: Inside the World of New Musicals
What does it take to act in a new musical? Most actors are accustomed to performing in existing works, the kinds of shows with cast recordings and locked scripts that don’t change the night before the performance. But in New York City, actors can set foot into a thriving new works scene, where original shows are getting written and performed every day on stages large and small.
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Video: Much Ado About Tickets: How to See Shakespeare in the Park This Summer
This summer, the great tradition of Shakespeare in the Park continues with Romeo & Juliet (directed by Saheem Ali) running through Sunday, June 28 and The Winter's Tale (directed by Daniel Sullivan) running through Saturday, August 22. BroadwayWorld's very own Spencer Glass is taking us on a trip to the Delacorte to learn more about why Shakespeare in the Park should be on your Summer 2026 bucket list and how to get tickets. Watch in this video!
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Photos: Kristin Chenoweth, Donna Murphy and More in LIZA! AT 80 Celebration
Transport Group presented Liza! at 80: A Celebration in Song and Dance, celebrating the legendary performer and her 80th birthday. The cast included Kate Baldwin, Lauren Blackman, Mario Cantone, Kristin Chenoweth, and more. See photos!
|Must Watch
|Video: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Drops Official Trailer
by Josh Sharpe
The official trailer is here for “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland”, alongside a look at the film’s poster and a special recording of “Mad-Wicked Wonderland.' Check it out now!. (more...)
|Video: How THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA Led Laura Donnelly to Play Femme Fatale Character in SUGAR
by Josh Sharpe
Laura Donnelly spoke to us about her character in the second season of Apple TV's Sugar, and how her dual role in Broadway's The Hills of California played a part in her casting. Check out the full conversation with the performer in the video interview.. (more...)
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Video: Treston J. Henderson & Rachel Webb sing Al Green's 'Let's Stay Together' at 54 Below!
Video: LIKE FATHER to Release EP Featuring James Monroe Iglehart, Ramin Karimloo and More
Video: Treston J Henderson, Jay Copeland, Eric Shawn, & Terrence Williams Jr sing 'On Broadway' at 54 Below
|Hot Photos
|Photos: Sam Ryder and More in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released from Jesus Christ Superstar starring Sam Ryder as Jesus. The production is now playing The London Palladium. Check out photos here!. (more...)
|Photos: LOVE IS IMAGINATION Pride Mini Ball in Times Square
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The House of Xtravaganza celebrated Pride Month with the Love Is Imagination Pride Mini Ball in partnership with TSQ LIVE, offering a first look at XTRAVAGANZA, a new original musical inspired by the legendary House and Ballroom pioneers. See photos!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Nicole Rosky
Summer 2019 - Nellie Beavers was 20th in line sitting on the sidewalk outside the Walter Kerr Theatre at five AM. She'd been there since before dawn, waiting for rush tickets to Hadestown. If it won the Tony, as she suspected it would, she'd never be able to afford a ticket. She had Empanada Mama's delivered to her on the sidewalk, and she was catching up on MasterChef Junior when it hit her, 'I'm an adult with a credit card! Why am I sitting on the ground?'. (more...)
The Public Theatre Executive Director Ray Dumont to Depart for Massachusetts Role
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Ray Dumont has resigned as Executive Director of The Public Theatre in Lewiston, ME, to join The Academy of Music in Northampton, MA. Adam P. Blais first joined The Public Theatre as an intern in 2012 returning as the Education/Development Director in 2019. (more...)
Lil Lambley and Sam Julyan Will Launch New Production Company, Act Two Entertainment
by Stephi Wild
Theatre industry professionals Lil Lambley and Sam Julyan have announced the launch of Act Two Entertainment, a new production company that will develop and produce distinctive theatre alongside consultancy services.. (more...)
THREE CHICKENS CONFRONT EXISTENCE to Play Industry Showcase at Paradise Factory
by A.A. Cristi
Wolk Transfer Company announced an industry showcase of THREE CHICKENS CONFRONT EXISTENCE, a surrealist comedy written and directed by Bill Schaumberg, playing Paradise Factory in New York City.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Sinatra The Musical is now open at the Aldwych Theatre. The production stars Joel Harper-Jackson as Frank Sinatra, Ana Villafañe as the movie goddess Ava Gardner, and more. See what the critics are saying in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup.. (more...)
Review: THE LABORS OF LIBERTY: MSMT'S 1776 CHRONICLES THE BIRTH OF OUR NATION
by Carla Maria Verdino-Süllwold
What better way to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence than by mounting a stirring production of the musical 1776. That is just what Maine State Music Theatre has chosen to do – the only regional company in Maine to receive the rights at present - for the Sherman Edwards 1969 show that delivers a witty, riveting, deeply human and affecting account of our Founding Fathers. Directed by Amber Mak and featuring stunning cast of twenty-eight, MSMT‘s production is one of those artistic events audiences cannot afford to miss.. (more...)
Review: CYRANO DE BERGERAC, Starring Adrian Lester, Noël Coward Theatre
by Cindy Marcolina
Edmond Rostand’s classic comes back to the West End with a new adaptation by Simon Evans and Debris Stevenson. This is a drastically different approach from the last time we saw Cyrano on a commercial stage. If Jamie Llloyd redefined the story in 2019, Evans grounds it back to its roots in an open-hearted celebration of emotion, language, and empathy. With Cyrano, Rostand explores the timeless relation between inner and outer beauty. Adrian Lester shines as the big-schnozzed poet, joined by the remarkable Susannah Fielding as Roxane.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Josh Sharpe
The full soundtrack is here for Disney's live-action Moana, featuring original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, including the all-new song, “Along The Way.” Listen to it now.. (more...)
LOWELL FOLK FESTIVAL is Set For This July
by Stephi Wild
The Lowell Folk Festival will feature nearly 50 live performances across four stages, alongside Global Foods with cuisines from over a dozen cultures, the Discovery Lowell Playspace, and the Experience Lowell Arts Marketplace in downtown Lowell, MA.. (more...)
Naturi Naughton-Lewis Will Join THE GREAT GATSBY as 'Jordan Baker'
by Stephi Wild
Singer and actress Naturi Naughton-Lewis will join the company of The Great Gatsby as Jordan Baker beginning next month. Learn more about her and how to get tickets here.. (more...)
THE BOOK OF MORMON Original Broadway Cast Recording Releases 15th Anniversary Edition
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Ghostlight Records has released the special 15th anniversary edition of the Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording for The Book of Mormon in stores and online.. (more...)
Interview: Max Cortezi Reflects on c*ckand the Importance of Bringing Gay Stories to the Stage
by Nicole Rosky
Cock by Mike Bartlett is back on stage this summer and Max Cortezi is a big part of its return. Not only does he star as M, but he is producing the beloved play as an AEA Equity-Approved Showcase. Due to popular demand the show has added two additional performances on Tuesday, June 30 and Thursday July 2. BroadwayWorld checked in with Max at the height of the show's run to find out how it's been going so far!. (more...)
Tony Danza, Linda Eder and More to Perform at 54 Below in July
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Next month, 54 Below will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Tony Danza, Linda Eder, and many more. See the full July lineup!. (more...)
Listen: Sydnie Christmas Releases New Single 'Lean on You'
by Josh Sharpe
Singer-songwriter and West End star Sydnie Christmas has released her new single ‘Lean on You,' through Westway Music. The song, which is featured on her upcoming second album. Listen to it now. . (more...)
SHOLAY to Make Films in Concert World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall
by Stephi Wild
The 1975 Bollywood classic SHOLAY will receive its Films in Concert world premiere at London's Royal Albert Hall, with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra performing R. D. Burman's score live to screen.. (more...)
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Nicole Scherzinger & Tom Francis
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
You decide what's right, you decide what's good."
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