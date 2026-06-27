Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 29, 2026- Go Inside the LIZA AT 80! Celebration with Kristin Chenoweth and More

Video: Treston J. Henderson & Rachel Webb sing Al Green's 'Let's Stay Together' at 54 Below!

by Rebecca Kaplan

Watch MJ THE MUSICAL star Treston J. Henderson and Rachel Webb sing a dynamic cover of 'Let's Stay Together' by Al Green in this highlight from the LIVING ROOM SESSIONS VOL. 2. (more...)

Video: LIKE FATHER to Release EP Featuring James Monroe Iglehart, Ramin Karimloo and More

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Like Father, the new coming-of-age musical set against America’s true-crime obsession, will be releasing Like Father: The Bloody Good EP. The EP will feature six songs from the show performed by Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart and more.. (more...)