Naturi Naughton-Lewis Will Join THE GREAT GATSBY as 'Jordan Baker'

Singer and actress Naturi Naughton-Lewis will join the company of The Great Gatsby as Jordan Baker on July 31, 2026. This marks her first return to the Broadway stage in 20 years, where she debuted as Little Inez in the Tony Award-winning production of Hairspray following her time in multi-platinum R&B group 3LW.

As previously announced, original Broadway cast member Samantha Pauly will play her final performance as Jordan Baker on July 26.

“20 years ago, I made my Broadway debut in Hairspray and now I get to come back to the theater as a new woman with new money as the fabulous Jordan Baker!” said Naughton-Lewis. “The Great Gatsby is a classic and I can’t wait to party with a live audience!”

Naughton-Lewis joins the hit musical which is in its third year at The Broadway Theatre (53rd & Broadway) and currently starring Grammy Award-winning stage and screen favorite Reeve Carney (Hadestown, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) as the enigmatic Jay Gatsby, Tony Award-nominee and original star Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon) as Daisy Buchanan, and Olivier Award-nominee Corbin Bleu (High School Musical franchise, Kiss Me Kate) as Nick Carraway.

Rounding out the principal cast are Broadway favorites John Behlmann (Tootsie, Shucked) as Tom Buchanan, Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella, On Your Feet!) as Myrtle Wilson, Charlie Pollock (Urinetown, “The Good Wife”) as George Wilson, and Matthew Saldívar (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Saint Joan, Grease) as Meyer Wolfsheim.

About The Great Gatsby

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel is an award-winning and record-breaking Broadway musical, in the “dazzling, lush and bewitching production” (New York Times) of The Great Gatsby, which is ‘roaring on’ in its third year at The Broadway Theatre (53rd & Broadway). Hailed by Entertainment Weekly as “A Great, Big Broadway extravaganza that explodes with life and energy,” F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby, the hit show transporting sold-out audiences on “a glitzy, glamorous romp through the Roaring 20s.” The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it is alive on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.

Through a jazz and pop-infused score, featuring music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), The Great Gatsby was adapted for the Broadway stage by Jonathan Larson Grant-winning playwright Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”).

One of the most popular novels of all time, The Great Gatsby is a New York Times and USA Today perennial best seller. It has sold over 30 million copies worldwide since its release in 1925 and continues to sell over 500,000 per year. The novel has been translated into over 42 different languages, and has been adapted into television shows, radio plays, video games, and multiple films – including the blockbuster Baz Luhrmann feature film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Naturi Naughton-Lewis is a three-time NAACP Image Award–winning actress, director, and producer whose career spans music, Broadway, television, and film. Best known for her decade-long portrayal of Tasha St. Patrick in the global phenomenon “Power” and “Power Book II: Ghost”, she has built a commanding body of work that includes Notorious, Fame, and ABC's “Queens”. Most recently, she expanded her reach as Executive Producer on the Starz series “The Nowhere Man”, propelling the show to the #1 spot on the platform. Behind the camera, she executive produced the award-winning Color Book — which premiered at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival and collected more than 30 international honors — and made her directorial debut with the short film 333 at the 2025 American Black Film Festival, a bold and timely exploration of reproductive rights in a post-Roe America. A former member of multi-platinum R&B group 3LW and a Broadway veteran of the Tony Award-winning Hairspray, Naturi continues to evolve as a filmmaker and creative executive dedicated to bold, diverse, and globally resonant storytelling.

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