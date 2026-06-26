Photos: LOVE IS IMAGINATION Pride Mini Ball in Times Square

The House of Xtravaganza celebrated Pride Month with the Love Is Imagination Pride Mini Ball in partnership with TSQ LIVE, Times Square’s free programming series, offering a first look at XTRAVAGANZA, a new original musical inspired by the legendary House and Ballroom pioneers. The event took place on Wednesday, June 24 in Times Square at 46th Street and Broadway. See photos!

The event marked a major milestone for the musical production. Tickets officially went on sale on June 24, 2026, for the world premiere engagement of XTRAVAGANZA at Baltimore Center Stage, where the musical will open in May 2027.

The ball’s namesake, "Love Is Imagination," launched as the first release from the forthcoming XTRAVAGANZA mixtape of original music. Featuring recording artist and legendary Ballroom commentator Kevin Jz Prodigy, the track is now available on SoundCloud and across social media platforms.

Founded in 1982, the House of Xtravaganza was the first Latinx Ballroom House and among the first to bring Ballroom culture downtown during the late 1980s, expanding beyond Harlem’s traditional Ball scene.

The House of Xtravaganza is expanding its creative partnerships with contemporary Ballroom and nightlife archivist Sailey Williams, his multimedia platform TENz, and their signature Ballroom event, Some Nice Things, bringing culture-based marketing, digital media expertise, and rooted Ballroom authenticity to the event’s production and digital storytelling.

Photo credit: Reynolds “Rey” Fernandez

Love is Imagination Mini Pride Ball

Love is Imagination Mini Pride Ball

Love is Imagination Mini Pride Ball

Love is Imagination Mini Pride Ball

Love is Imagination Mini Pride Ball

Love is Imagination Mini Pride Ball

Love is Imagination Mini Pride Ball

Love is Imagination Mini Pride Ball

Love is Imagination Mini Pride Ball

Love is Imagination Mini Pride Ball

Love is Imagination Mini Pride Ball

Love is Imagination Mini Pride Ball

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