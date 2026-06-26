Video: Treston J. Henderson & Rachel Webb sing Al Green's 'Let's Stay Together' at 54 Below!





Returning to 54 Below, Treston J. Henderson (‪@trestonjhenderson‬) invited the audience at 54 Below back into his living room for another unforgettable night of music, community, and joy. Fresh off traveling around the country with the first national tour of MJ the Musical, Treston brought his heart, his voice, and his story back to the place where it all feels like home. The Living Room Session on June 15 was an intimate, soulful evening inspired by the magic of singing right at home where the music is free, the spirit is high, and every song tells a story. With a powerhouse voice and an eclectic setlist rooted in gospel, R&B, and musical theatre, Treston curated a night that felt equal parts concert, testimony, and family reunion.

Watch Treston J. Henderson and Rachel Webb sing a dynamic cover of "Let's Stay Together" by Al Green.

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