Video: LIKE FATHER to Release EP Featuring James Monroe Iglehart, Ramin Karimloo and More

Like Father, the new coming-of-age musical set against America’s true-crime obsession, will be releasing Like Father: The Bloody Good EP on August 3, 2026. The EP will feature six songs from the show performed by Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin), Tony Award nominee Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables), Luke Islam (Theater Camp), Brittney Mack (Six), Eleri Ward (Gatsby at A.R.T.), and Daisy Grenade’s Keaton Whittaker.

Like Father: The Bloody Good EP is produced, mixed, and mastered by Tony Nominee August Eriksmoen (Come From Away, Bright Star), who will also serve as the orchestrator on the Alliance production. Additional recording engineering done by Benzi Edelson and Ethan Feinberg at Artist House.

A bold new musical created by Jacob Ryan Smith, with book, music, and lyrics by Smith and Caroline Pernick, and direction by Tinashe Kajese-Bolden (The Preacher’s Wife), Like Father makes its world premiere this October at the Alliance Theatre. Tickets are on sale now at alliancetheatre.org/likefather.

Like Father is a coming-of-age musical set against America’s true-crime obsession. After her father’s arrest, seventeen-year-old Chris moves in with her estranged mother, Michelle, and stepfather, Ben. When a hit true-crime podcast exposes their family's disturbing past to the world, they are forced to face the truth of what brought them together, or risk being undone by its consequences.

Driven by a bold, innovative folk-pop score, Like Father explores legacy, identity, and the cost of obsession, inspired by the loved ones left in the wake of infamous serial killers—and by the true-crime podcast industry’s meteoric rise to over 250 million listeners worldwide.

Watch the debut single and music video for 'Been Awhile' featuring James Monroe Iglehart, Eleri Ward, and Keaton Whittaker.

James Monroe Iglehart</a>, <a href="/people/Eleri-Ward/">Eleri Ward</a>, and <a href="/people/Keaton-Whittaker/">Keaton Whittaker</a>" width="356">

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...