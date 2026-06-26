Interview: Max Cortezi Reflects on COCK and the Importance of Bringing Gay Stories to the Stage

Cock by Mike Bartlett is back on stage this summer and Max Cortezi is a big part of its return. Not only does he star as M, but he is producing the beloved play as an AEA Equity-Approved Showcase. Due to popular demand the show has added two additional performances on Tuesday, June 30 and Thursday, July 2.

In Cock, John has been in a stable relationship with his boyfriend for a number of years. But when he takes a break, he accidentally falls in love with a woman. Torn between the two, filled with guilt and conflicting emotions, he doesn't know which way to turn. His boyfriend is willing to wait for him to make a decision, but so is his girlfriend. And both are prepared to fight to keep him. As the pressure mounts, a dinner with both parties is arranged, and everyone wants to know. Who is John? What is he? And what will his decision be?

BroadwayWorld checked in with Max at the height of the show's run to find out how it's been going so far!

Congrats on producing AND starring in this wonderful play. What's it like playing double duty?

Producing and acting at the same time may sound contradictory, but being able to uplift performers while joining them onstage has been one of the most wonderful experiences in my life. I really felt a connection with the story and pursued actualizing it with as much passion and patience that I could. I would not have been able to create this show without my fantastic co-producer Mia Pelosi and remarkable director Christina Shea-Wright.

I learned how important it is to surround yourself with likeminded creatives who work with artistic integrity. When you have that kind of team, there’s no fighting - only creative conversations. I was so grateful to be challenged and pushed to create something that breathed and lived truthfully. The balance of work and play was very much present. We kept our team pretty intimate and every single person on the team was integral. I think it’s important to dream big and follow through on your own belief in yourself. Truly anything is possible and I’m grateful this dream manifested.

What are you most enjoying about playing M?

His intelligence and love are so clear in the script. I felt like quite the detective in breaking down the script and adapting it to our troupe. Typically the role is played by someone around 10 years older than me, but when I read him I saw so many experiences that felt personal to my own experiences with relationships and connection. His need for validation is based in a very real and compromising love he has for John. It has been exhilarating to stand up for my own expression of love every night and stand firm in M’s place in the world as John’s partner. Adam Griffith and Madeleine Lodge are jaw-droppingly powerful, and it’s an honor to go toe to toe with them. I have most enjoyed fighting for M’s place in the world as someone who deserves love regardless of any labels.

What has the reaction from audiences been like?

It has been truly insane. I read Jonathan Bailey describe that you never truly know this piece until you put it in front of audiences and that could not be more true.

Some nights have elicited sobs, gasps, and gleeful outbursts at the insanity of the script. It’s quite the feeling when you are reacting to something on stage and someone 5 feet away from you exclaims “OH MY GOD”. It feels like a new show every night, and it’s so exciting to hear what the audience thinks at the end. When you are fighting on stage, you hope that people see the love underneath the sniping comments, but you can never know. I just always hope the audience walks away feeling like they witnessed something relatable, intense, and based in truth.

There has to be an extra special layer in performing this play during Pride month. What has that been like?

Performing during pride month is an honor. My artistry and career is supported by generations of LGBTQIA+ artists who made it possible for me to create art and exist in the world. Creating a story that celebrates and interrogates gay relationships has made me feel very connected to my own community and city. I hope other artists see the work and contribute their own love and stories to the world. I am grateful to contribute a love story to pride that isn’t simple and accepting, instead it’s more complicated and reflects human truths. I am proud to showcase a story that celebrates queer power and freedom of choice.

What are you most excited about with the rest of the run ahead?

I am most excited to continue falling in love and fighting for my man onstage every night. I am so excited to continue deepening the show and seeing it evolve. It’s truly a breathing piece of art. I cant wait to continue bringing my heart to it every night and taking deeper risks. I’m excited to continue showcasing love, hope, desperation, and perseverance. I wish I could do this show for another year, but all good things must come to an end.

Photo Credit: Rodrigo Lopresti

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