"All the world's a stage," and every summer, one of its most magical stages pops up right in the middle of Central Park. For decades, theater lovers have flocked to the Delacorte Theater for free performances of Shakespeare's greatest works. If you're planning your first visit or just need a refresher on how it all works, we've got you covered.

Since its inception in 1962, over six million people have enjoyed more than 160 free productions of Shakespeare and other classical works and musicals at The Delacorte Theater. Conceived by founder Joseph Papp to make great theater accessible to all, Free Shakespeare in the Park continues to be the bedrock of The Public Theater’s vision of artistic excellence and free access to culture. That's right... free!

This summer, the great tradition continues with Romeo & Juliet (directed by Saheem Ali) running through Sunday, June 28 and The Winter's Tale (directed by Daniel Sullivan) running through Saturday, August 22. BroadwayWorld's very own Spencer Glass is taking us on a trip to the Delacorte to learn more about why Shakespeare in the Park should be on your Summer 2026 bucket list and how to get tickets. Watch in this video!