Video: Matt Wiercinski Performs 'Oh, Behave!' at BROADWAY BARES: LICENSE TO STRIP





At Broadway Bares, Matt Wiercinski had the audience saying “yeah baby, yeah!” as Austin Powers in “Oh, Behave!” Choreographed by Billy Griffin, a battalion of fembots helmed by MiMi Scardulla marched onto the runway with weapons drawn and confidence blazing, only to discover they were no match for Powers’ animal magnetism and shagadelic appeal. Checkout the video here!

BroadwayWorld previously covered rehearsal footage of Wiercinski and Scardulla preparing the number ahead of the event.

Broadway Bares: License to Strip was held June 21, 2026, at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The espionage-themed spectacular was produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, immersing audiences in a world of covert operations, barely classified secrets, liberation and love. More than 200 of New York City's fiercest dancers took part across the evening's production numbers, with the show directed by Kellen Stancil.

The June 21 event raised a record-breaking $2,534,428 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, surpassing previous totals for the annual fundraiser. Included in that figure was $1,251,972 raised through Stripathon, the online fundraising campaign led by the show's cast and crew. BroadwayWorld covered the full event following its two-performance run at Hammerstein Ballroom.

Other numbers from the evening have also been released, including Jessica White's Matrix-inspired "Dom-in-the-Matrix" and a Dick Tracy-themed routine starring Khasan Brailsford and Chance Hoover. Video of "Oh, Behave!" was produced by Alex Pearlman and Greg Roderick for Bardo Arts.

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