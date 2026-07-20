Photos: Original BEACHES Cast Members at Sing For Your Seniors Performance at The SAGE Center

Sing For Your Seniors recently hosted a special Broadway Session at The SAGE Center featuring members of the original Broadway cast of Beaches The Musical alongside special guest artists. See photos!

Broadway veteran and Sing For Your Seniors Board member Daniel Torres—who will soon join The SAGE Center as a mental health services intern—opened the program with "Glory of Love" from the film Beaches. Broadway artist Aléna Watters (and one of Bette Midler's celebrated Harlettes) delighted the audience with Midler's signature rendition of Cole Porter's "I've Still Got My Health."

Members of the original Broadway cast of Beaches The Musical then performed selections from the show, including "My Best" and "Brand New Me," accompanied by the musical's Associate Conductor, Jodi Moore, on piano. The cast also shared personal favorites, including Lael Van Keuren's heartfelt performance of "The Life I Never Led," Ben Jacoby's rendition of "On the Street Where You Live," and Stephanie Martignetti's charming performance of "But Not For Me.”

The afternoon concluded with a spirited audience sing-along of "Under the Boardwalk," led by Torres, before Watters closed the program with an emotional performance of "Wind Beneath My Wings." Visit www.singforyourseniors.org for more information about the program.





Original Broadway Cast members of Beaches at Sing For Your Seniors Performance

Original Broadway Cast members of Beaches at Sing For Your Seniors Performance

Original Broadway Cast members of Beaches at Sing For Your Seniors Performance

Original Broadway Cast members of Beaches at Sing For Your Seniors Performance

Original Broadway Cast members of Beaches at Sing For Your Seniors Performance

Original Broadway Cast members of Beaches at Sing For Your Seniors Performance

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