September L. Davis Teases 'Big, Big News' Coming This Fall in NYC

September L. Davis is teasing "big, big, big" news. In a recent interview with Marc Shaiman, Davis stated that she has something planned for this fall in New York City, not giving away too many details.

"We got big news coming in the fall in New York City," she said. "I’m not gonna tell you what borough and I’m not gonna tell you the title. But I am gonna let you know we’ve got big big big news and it’s it’s going to have many of my extraordinarily famous friends."

Davis teased that the friends involved "have expanded beyond Broadway," without sharing any names.

Davis previously hinted at her return to the stage after Ana Gasteyer had lost her Tony Award for Schmigadoon! in June.

"I will not give you a title. I will not give you a venue. I will not give you any hints about content or casting. I will not give you the borough it’ll be performed in. I will not even tell you if it’s in English or not."

About September L. Davis

According to her website, September L. Davis has been seen on Broadway in ZigZag, A Garden for Eunice, and acclaimed revivals of The Miracle Worker, Butterflies Are Free, My Fair Lady, Can-Can, and Bells Are Ringing. She also holds the distinction of having the longest non-winning streak of Tony nominations in New York theater history.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...