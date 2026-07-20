Video: Matteo Lane & Krysta Rodriguez Perform 'We Both Reached for the Gun' in CHICAGO





A new clip from Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre spotlights comedian and actor Matteo Lane performing 'We Both Reached for the Gun' in his role as Billy Flynn, along with Krysta Rodriguez as 'Roxie Hart.' The video was released as Lane played his final performance in the hit musical on Sunday.

The production also released footage of Lane performing "All I Care About Is Love." The standup comedian first joined the company of the hit musical on June 22.

The production has run continuously at the Ambassador Theatre, making it one of Broadway's longest-running shows. Lane, known primarily as a stand-up comedian, took on the role of Billy Flynn for a limited engagement that closes July 19.

Chicago-area audiences looking ahead to the fall season can note that tickets are now on sale for OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL, the Tony and Olivier Award-winning production set to play Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre for a limited two-week engagement beginning September 29.

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