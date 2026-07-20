Ben Platt Wants to Star in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE and ANGELS IN AMERICA

At just 32 years old, Ben Platt has already had a plethora of career highlights, and he is now making his London theatre debut in Midnight at the Never Get, now playing at Menier Chocolate Factory through 12 September. In a recent interview with The Guardian, he revealed some of the dream roles he still has on his bucket list.

“George, George, George,” he said, referring to the title character of the Stephen Sondheim musical, Sunday in the Park With George. “It is everything that is meaningful to me in a musical. It’s about the sacrifice of being an artist – how you have to live somewhat in your mind, and that’s a beautiful thing, but also a hard truth.”

Another show that Platt dreams of starring in someday is Angels in America by Tony Kushner.

“Like every gay person in the world, I hope to do Angels at some point," he shared. "But the ideal scenario is always for something new to come crashing through.”

Throughout the rest of the interview, Platt touched on many other topics, including his current role of Trevor in Midnight at the Never Get.

"I don’t really like the word flamboyant, because it’s overused, but he’s effervescent," Platt said of the character. "He very much wears his heart on his sleeve." He goes on to explain how meaningful it is to play a queer character, a first for him in his career, sharing, "To play a three-dimensional character who is singing expressly queer songs with details of queer romance, it does feel so liberating."

Read the original story on The Guardian.

About Ben Platt

Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winner Ben Platt recently starred opposite Rachel Zegler for The Last Five Years 25th Anniversary Concert (London Palladium, Hollywood Bowl and Radio City Music Hall). He reopened the Palace Theatre last May with a three-week solo residency, Ben Platt: Live at the Palace. Previously, he played Leo Frank in Parade at New York City Center, which later transferred to Broadway – for which he received his second Tony Award nomination. In 2023, Platt produced, co-wrote and starred in the award-winning Sundance darling Theater Camp, which was released by Searchlight Pictures.

Platt won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen, as well as the Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance (youngest recipient in history). He later reprised his role in the Universal Pictures film adaptation alongside Julianne Moore and Amy Adams.

He starred in Ryan Murphy's popular Netflix series The Politician, where he served as the executive producer - his performance earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Additionally, Platt has begun filming Merrily We Roll Along, an adaptation of the seminal Sondheim musical, alongside Beanie Feldstein and Paul Mescal. Other film and television credits include Pitch Perfect 1 & 2, The People We Hate at the Wedding, Ricki & The Flash, and a guest appearance on Will & Grace. An accomplished recording artist, Platt has released three albums - 2019's Sing to Me Instead, 2021's Reverie, and 2024's Honeymind. He completed three solo tours following the release of each subsequent album, which saw him headlining sellout crowds at venues including the Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden, and Radio City Music Hall.

Check out rehearsal photos from Midnight at the Never Get here. The production is now playing at Menier Chocolate Factory through 12 September. Purchase tickets here.

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