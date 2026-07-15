Photos: Paul Giamatti, Tatiana Maslany and More in RHINOCEROS Rehearsals at A.R.T.

Rehearsals are underway for A.R.T.’s new production of Eugène Ionesco’s landmark play, Rhinoceros. Rhinoceros begins performances at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, MA, on Friday, August 14, and will run through Sunday, September 20, 2026. See rehearsal photos!

The Rhinoceros cast includes Harriett D. Foy (Housewife), Paul Giamatti (Jean), Peter Francis James (Grocer / Papillon), Tatiana Maslany (Daisy) Kristine Nielsen (Grocer’s Wife / Mrs. Boeuf), Alex Ross (Dudard), Clay Singer (Botard / Waiter) and John Turturro (Berenger). Britt Faulkner, David Mason, and Scott Stangland are understudies.

Rhinoceros will feature scenic design by Riccardo Hernández, costume design by Anita Yavich, lighting design by Jen Schriever, special effects design by Markus Maurette, and hair and wig design by Tom Watson. Thomas Schall serves as fight director, Jill Johnson is the movement advisor, Ryan Gohsman is the Production Stage Manager, and casting is by ARC Casting's Duncan Stewart, CSA, and Jarrett Reiche, CSA.

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