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Photos: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Cast Hits the Red Carpet for World Premiere

“Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" premieres on Disney Channel July 16 and the next day on Disney+.

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On Tuesday, the cast of “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland” traveled down the rabbit hole to the world premiere event held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Check out photos from the red carpet below.

Stars in attendance included Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Liamani Segura, Brandy, Rita Ora, Awkwafina, Leonardo Nam, Melanie Paxson, Paolo Montalban, Brendon Tremblay, Alexandro Byrd, Kiara Romero, Joel Oulette, Zavien Garrett, Ryan McEwen and Dayton Paradis.

In this fifth installment of the Descendants franchise, the movie explores what “happily ever after” really means for Red and Chloe following their time-traveling adventures in the 2024 hit film “Descendants: The Rise of Red.” Set primarily in present-day Wonderland, this sequel delves into the warning in the previous movie: There are consequences when you alter the fabric of time.

Reprising their roles in “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland” are Kylie Cantrall (Red), Malia Baker (Chloe), Leonardo Nam (Maddox Hatter), Melanie Paxson (Fairy Godmother), Paolo Montalban (King Charming), with Rita Ora (the Queen of Hearts) and Brandy (Cinderella). New to the cast are Liamani Segura (Pink), Brendon Tremblay (Max Hatter), Alexandro Byrd (Luis Madrigal), Kiara Romero (Hazel Hook), Joel Oulette (Robbie Hood), Zavien Garrett (Felix Facilier), Ryan McEwen (Squirmy Smee), Dayton Paradis (Squeaky Smee) and Awkwafina (Chessy the Cat). 

Kimmy Gatewood (“Muppets Mayhem”) directs with a script by co-executive producer Tamara Chestna (“Sneakerella”) and Dan Frey & Ru Sommer (“Descendants: The Rise of Red”). Returning to the franchise are executive producers Suzanne Todd and Gary Marsh. Gatewood also serves as co-executive producer. Emmy Award-winning choreographer Emilio Dosal (“Wicked,” “Sneakerella”) will bring the brand-new music-and-dance sequences to life.

“Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" premieres on Disney Channel July 16 and the next day on Disney+. The soundtrack, featuring 12 tracks, including 11 new original songs such as “Perfect Princess” and “Mad-Wicked Wonderland,” plus a score suite, will be released July 17 and can be pre-saved and pre-added.

Photo Credit: Disney/Alberto Rodriguez/Gregg DeGuire

Photos: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Cast Hits the Red Carpet for World Premiere Image


Rita Ora, MALIA BAKER, BRANDY, KYLIE CANTRALL, LIAMANI SEGURA

Photos: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Cast Hits the Red Carpet for World Premiere Image


EMILIO DOSAL

Photos: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Cast Hits the Red Carpet for World Premiere Image


“DESRITA ORA, LIAMANI SEGURA

Photos: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Cast Hits the Red Carpet for World Premiere Image


Paolo Montalban

Photos: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Cast Hits the Red Carpet for World Premiere Image


BRENDON TREMBLAY

Photos: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Cast Hits the Red Carpet for World Premiere Image


DAYTON PARADIS

Photos: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Cast Hits the Red Carpet for World Premiere Image


MELANIE PAXSON

Photos: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Cast Hits the Red Carpet for World Premiere Image


DAYTON PARADIS, ALEXANDRO BYRD, Rita Ora, MALIA BAKER, BRANDY, KYLIE CANTRALL, LIAMANI SEGURA, ZAVIEN GARRET, RYAN MCEWEN, AWKWAFINA, BRENDON TREMBLAY, KIARA ROMERO, LEONARDO NAM

Photos: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Cast Hits the Red Carpet for World Premiere Image


BRANDY

Photos: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Cast Hits the Red Carpet for World Premiere Image


KIARA ROMERO

Photos: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Cast Hits the Red Carpet for World Premiere Image


LIAMANI SEGURA

Photos: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Cast Hits the Red Carpet for World Premiere Image


MALIA BAKER

Photos: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Cast Hits the Red Carpet for World Premiere Image


MALIA BAKER

Photos: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Cast Hits the Red Carpet for World Premiere Image


Rita Ora, KYLIE CANTRALL

Photos: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Cast Hits the Red Carpet for World Premiere Image


AWKWAFINA

Photos: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Cast Hits the Red Carpet for World Premiere Image


KYLIE CANTRALL

Photos: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Cast Hits the Red Carpet for World Premiere Image


ALEXANDRO BYRD

Photos: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Cast Hits the Red Carpet for World Premiere Image


LEONARDO NAM

Photos: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Cast Hits the Red Carpet for World Premiere Image


BRENDON TREMBLAY

Photos: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Cast Hits the Red Carpet for World Premiere Image


JOEL OULETTE

Photos: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Cast Hits the Red Carpet for World Premiere Image


JOEL OULETTE

Photos: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Cast Hits the Red Carpet for World Premiere Image


Rita Ora

Photos: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Cast Hits the Red Carpet for World Premiere Image


Rita Ora

Photos: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Cast Hits the Red Carpet for World Premiere Image


RYAN MCEWEN

Photos: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Cast Hits the Red Carpet for World Premiere Image


DAYTON PARADIS

Photos: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Cast Hits the Red Carpet for World Premiere Image


ZAVIEN GARRET

Photos: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Cast Hits the Red Carpet for World Premiere Image


Jaheem Toombs

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