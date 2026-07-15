Photos: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Cast Hits the Red Carpet for World Premiere

On Tuesday, the cast of “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland” traveled down the rabbit hole to the world premiere event held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Check out photos from the red carpet below.

Stars in attendance included Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Liamani Segura, Brandy, Rita Ora, Awkwafina, Leonardo Nam, Melanie Paxson, Paolo Montalban, Brendon Tremblay, Alexandro Byrd, Kiara Romero, Joel Oulette, Zavien Garrett, Ryan McEwen and Dayton Paradis.

In this fifth installment of the Descendants franchise, the movie explores what “happily ever after” really means for Red and Chloe following their time-traveling adventures in the 2024 hit film “Descendants: The Rise of Red.” Set primarily in present-day Wonderland, this sequel delves into the warning in the previous movie: There are consequences when you alter the fabric of time.

Reprising their roles in “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland” are Kylie Cantrall (Red), Malia Baker (Chloe), Leonardo Nam (Maddox Hatter), Melanie Paxson (Fairy Godmother), Paolo Montalban (King Charming), with Rita Ora (the Queen of Hearts) and Brandy (Cinderella). New to the cast are Liamani Segura (Pink), Brendon Tremblay (Max Hatter), Alexandro Byrd (Luis Madrigal), Kiara Romero (Hazel Hook), Joel Oulette (Robbie Hood), Zavien Garrett (Felix Facilier), Ryan McEwen (Squirmy Smee), Dayton Paradis (Squeaky Smee) and Awkwafina (Chessy the Cat).

Kimmy Gatewood (“Muppets Mayhem”) directs with a script by co-executive producer Tamara Chestna (“Sneakerella”) and Dan Frey & Ru Sommer (“Descendants: The Rise of Red”). Returning to the franchise are executive producers Suzanne Todd and Gary Marsh. Gatewood also serves as co-executive producer. Emmy Award-winning choreographer Emilio Dosal (“Wicked,” “Sneakerella”) will bring the brand-new music-and-dance sequences to life.

“Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" premieres on Disney Channel July 16 and the next day on Disney+. The soundtrack, featuring 12 tracks, including 11 new original songs such as “Perfect Princess” and “Mad-Wicked Wonderland,” plus a score suite, will be released July 17 and can be pre-saved and pre-added.

Photo Credit: Disney/Alberto Rodriguez/Gregg DeGuire



Rita Ora, MALIA BAKER, BRANDY, KYLIE CANTRALL, LIAMANI SEGURA

EMILIO DOSAL

“DESRITA ORA, LIAMANI SEGURA

Paolo Montalban

BRENDON TREMBLAY

DAYTON PARADIS

MELANIE PAXSON

DAYTON PARADIS, ALEXANDRO BYRD, Rita Ora, MALIA BAKER, BRANDY, KYLIE CANTRALL, LIAMANI SEGURA, ZAVIEN GARRET, RYAN MCEWEN, AWKWAFINA, BRENDON TREMBLAY, KIARA ROMERO, LEONARDO NAM

BRANDY

KIARA ROMERO

LIAMANI SEGURA

MALIA BAKER

MALIA BAKER

Rita Ora, KYLIE CANTRALL

AWKWAFINA

KYLIE CANTRALL

ALEXANDRO BYRD

LEONARDO NAM

BRENDON TREMBLAY

JOEL OULETTE

JOEL OULETTE

Rita Ora

Rita Ora

RYAN MCEWEN

DAYTON PARADIS

ZAVIEN GARRET

Jaheem Toombs

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming