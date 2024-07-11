Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 11, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 11, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Oh, Mary! opens on Broadway

EMPIRE: The Musical opens at New World Stages

Broadway in Bryant Park - Week One

Marisa Tomei, Calista Flockhart, Christian Slater & More to Star in The New Group 24-25 Season

The New Group has unveiled its 2024-2025 Season, celebrating the company’s 30th Anniversary. The season will star Marisa Tomei, Calista Flockhart, Christian Slater and more. Learn more about the lineup and see how to purchase tickets. . (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/7/24 - MERRILY, HAMILTON & More Top the List

See all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 7/7/2024.

Photos: LAST OF THE RED HOT MAMAS at Bucks County Playhouse

Get a first look at photos of Last of the Red Hot Mamas at Bucks County Playhouse. Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

New Play TERF Takes On J.K. Rowling at Edinburgh Fringe Festival

TERF, a new one-act production set to premiere on August 2 at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, takes on J.K. Rowling, the billionaire creator of the Harry Potter universe and the biggest celebrity supporting the gender-critical movement, which seeks to ban transgender women from women-only spaces and services.. (more...)

Rachel Bloom Sets DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW at Netflix

According to multiple reports, Rachel Bloom is taking her Drama Desk Award-nominated show to Netflix. The July 12 and 13 performances at the Williamstown Theatre Festival are being taped for the streamer, which will premiere the special sometime this fall. . (more...)

Broadway-Bound ALI Musical Will Premiere in Chicago Next Year

ALI, the new musical celebrating the life and legacy of Muhammad Ali, is set to premiere in Chicago next year, for an out of town run prior to Broadway.. (more...)

Video: Vanessa Williams Talks Singing New Elton John Songs in THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA

Vanessa Williams stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday to discuss the new musical version of The Devil Wears Prada. She is currently playing the role of Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep in the film) in the stage musical, which features an Elton John score. Watch the interview! . (more...)

Video: Country Bear Musical Jamboree Previews New Show at Disney World Featuring Broadway Favorites

Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom was abuzz as cast member and the press got a first look at the new Country Bear Musical Jamboree, ahead of the official opening on July 17, 2024. Check out video of the new show, featuring many Disney songs - including several Broadway favorites!. (more...)

