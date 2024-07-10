Video: Country Bear Musical Jamboree Previews New Show at Disney World Featuring Broadway Favorites

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom was abuzz as cast member and the press got a first look at the new Country Bear Musical Jamboree, ahead of the official opening on July 17, 2024. Check out video of the new show, featuring many Disney songs - including several Broadway favorites!

The Country Bear Musical Jamboree showcases a brand-new lineup of songs, performed in a style that pays homage to the Opry-style shows of Nashville. The new show features twangin' interpretations of Disney songs in various genres of country music, including Americana, bluegrass, pop-country, rockabilly, and more.

Full Country Bear Musical Jamboree track list:

"Country Bear Musical Jamboree" – a new original song written for the attraction

"Try Everything" from Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Zootopia"

"Kiss the Girl" from Walt Disney Animation Studios' "The Little Mermaid"

"A Whole New World" from Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Aladdin"

"Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" from Walt Disney Studios' "Mary Poppins"

"Fixer-Upper" from Walt Disney Studios' "Frozen"

"Remember Me" from Disney-Pixar's "Coco"

"You've Got A Friend In Me" from Disney-Pixar's "Toy Story"

"Bare Necessities" from Walt Disney Animation Studios' "The Jungle Book"

"Come Again" – an original song that debuted with Country Bear Jamboree in 1974

Grizzly Hall in Frontierland is home to this zany and captivating performance that showcases the American musical heritage pioneered by Ursus H. Bear. Over the years, Ursus' grandson, Henry, has taken over to develop a thrilling new countrified musical.

Walt Disney Imagineering enlisted popular and upcoming country music talent to provide the vocals for the new setlist. Featured artists include record-breaking 10-time CMA Musician of the Year Mac McAnally, who sings "The Bare Necessities" from "The Jungle Book." Country singer Emily Ann Roberts lends her voice to Trixie with a rendition of "Try Everything" from "Zootopia." Singer-songwriter Allison Russell and musician Chris Thile voice Teddi Barra and Wendell, respectively, performing "A Whole New World" from "Aladdin."

"I first saw the Country Bears as a teenage musician and it bolstered my pride in the acoustic musical heritage of the rural south," said McAnally, the voice of Terrence, aka Shaker, in Country Bear Musical Jamboree. "I next saw the show with my own kids and sat amongst multiple generations of families from all over and felt that common bond that lasts a lifetime. It is my great blessing to get to be a part of the continuation of the tradition and I have done my best to honor the spirit of the Bears and the great Disney songbook, as well as the heart and soul that runs through the veins of Country music. And just maybe it explains why I've been singing in a Bear voice for several decades before this opportunity came up."

"This is an opportunity that I never even dreamed big enough to dream," said Emily Ann Roberts, voice of Trixie St. Claire in Country Bear Musical Jamboree. "It is such an honor to be a part of a show that has been so loved for so many years. I hope when folks hear Trixie's song about trying new things, failing and trying again, that they will be encouraged to do the same."

The Bears also have new costumes, drawing inspiration from classic country singer culture, including looks that might be at home at The Grand Ole Opry, a live country-music broadcasting studio in Nashville. Be sure to keep a look-out for all the easter eggs and Nashville notes scattered throughout the attraction.

The Country Bear Musical Jamboree officially opens to all guests on July 17, 2024, at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.