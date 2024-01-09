Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 9, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 9, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 9, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Derek Klena Will Return to MOULIN ROUGE! in February
by Stephi Wild
Derek Klena is returning to the Moulin Rouge! Klena will return in the role of “Christian” beginning Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre. (more...)
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
by Michael Major
Get a first listen to Reneé Rapp singing 'World Burn' in the Mean Girls movie musical. Rapp first played on the role on stage, making her Broadway debut at the age of 19. She is now bringing the role to the big screen in the new Mean Girls movie musical adaptation.. (more...)
Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE Teases Cast Recording
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The final Stephen Sondheim musical, Here We Are is teasing the release of a cast recording!. (more...)
NYC Server Sees MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Broadway Thanks to Generous Customer
by Stephi Wild
Clair, who serves at a restaurant in the theatre district, shared a story on Instagram last month about how an extremely generous tip allowed her to see Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway.. (more...)
How Did Actors Behave at the Stage Doors of Last Year's Musicals?
by Cara Joy David
Last year, I spent a lot of time at stage doors. I wanted to write about what it was like. I wrote about my experience at the stage doors of straight plays and the installment about musicals was supposed to follow quickly thereafter but kept getting bumped. I could not let it sit too far into 2024 however, so here it is.. (more...)
Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Makes Surprise Appearance During HAMILTON Curtain Call
by Stephi Wild
Lin-Manuel Miranda made a surprise appearance on stage during the curtain call of Hamilton last night, January 7. Miranda gave a speech to bid farewell to Miguel Cervantes, who played his final performance in the title role, as well as Alysha Deslorieux, a member of the original Broadway company, who played her final show as Eliza.. (more...)
Video: Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and the Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows
by Stephi Wild
Sondheim's Old Friends played its final show in London at the Gielgud Theatre on 6 January. Led by Broadway Legends Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga, watch the cast take their final bows in the video here!. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
