NYC Server Sees MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Broadway Thanks to Generous Customer

A server working in New York City got to live out a dream recently thanks to a kind customer.

Clair, who serves at a restaurant in the theatre district, shared a story on Instagram last month about how an extremely generous tip allowed her to see Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway.

"My serving job is located in the theatre district, so we get lots of people coming in before seeing broadway shows. as usual i always ask them what they’re seeing," she shared. "The other night I had a family going to see [Merrily]. Now anytime I had tables going to see this show I told them how amazing I’m sure it would be, and how badly I wanted to see it!"

Clair went on to share that after the customer left, she picked up the check which included a $500 tip, and a note: "Go see Merrily! Sit in the orchestra!"



"THANK YOU to the gentleman who gave me this insane and unexpected gift," Clair wrote. "Magic is still alive in NYC and so is love and kindness and good, GOOD people."

As requested by the kind customer, Clair purchased a ticket in the second row.