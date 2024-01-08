NYC Server Sees MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Broadway Thanks to Generous Customer

'Anytime I had tables going to see this show I told them how amazing I’m sure it would be, and how badly I wanted to see it!'

By: Jan. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date; DVD & Blu-Ray Release Anno Photo 2 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date Photo 3 KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date
The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 4 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis

Merrily We Roll Along Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $84
Cast
Photos
Videos
Merrily We Roll Along

A server working in New York City got to live out a dream recently thanks to a kind customer.

Clair, who serves at a restaurant in the theatre district, shared a story on Instagram last month about how an extremely generous tip allowed her to see Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway.

"My serving job is located in the theatre district, so we get lots of people coming in before seeing broadway shows. as usual i always ask them what they’re seeing," she shared. "The other night I had a family going to see [Merrily]. Now anytime I had tables going to see this show I told them how amazing I’m sure it would be, and how badly I wanted to see it!"

Clair went on to share that after the customer left, she picked up the check which included a $500 tip, and a note: "Go see Merrily! Sit in the orchestra!"

"THANK YOU to the gentleman who gave me this insane and unexpected gift," Clair wrote. "Magic is still alive in NYC and so is love and kindness and good, GOOD people."

As requested by the kind customer, Clair purchased a ticket in the second row.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by clair (@clairinthecity)



RELATED STORIES

1
Watch: Check Out MERRILY WE ROLL ALONGs Old Friends Music Video Photo
Watch: Check Out MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG's 'Old Friends' Music Video

Watch Merrily We Roll Along's music video for 'Old Friends'!

2
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Extends Through Summer 2024 Photo
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Extends Through Summer 2024

Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG will extend performances through Sunday, July 7, 2024 at the Hudson Theatre

3
Video: Original MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Members Visit the Broadway Revival Photo
Video: Original MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Members Visit the Broadway Revival

The original cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG reunited at the Broadway revival. Find out all the details and where you can see this production.

4
Video: Original MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Member Ann Morrison Talks Broadway Revival Photo
Video: Original MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Member Ann Morrison Talks Broadway Revival

See what Ann Morrison had to say about the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG revival opening on Broadway 42 years after she opened in the original in 1981.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Merrily We Roll Along Write Pen Merrily We Roll Along Write Pen
Merrily We Roll Along Logo Pin Merrily We Roll Along Logo Pin
Merrily We Roll Along Sondheim Song Long Sleeve Merrily We Roll Along Sondheim Song Long Sleeve
Merrily We Roll Along Franklin Shepard Mug Merrily We Roll Along Franklin Shepard Mug

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and the Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final BowsVideo: Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and the Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows
22 Theater Books for Your Winter 2024 Reading List22 Theater Books for Your Winter 2024 Reading List
THE COLOR PURPLE Box Office Numbers Fall After Christmas OpeningTHE COLOR PURPLE Box Office Numbers Fall After Christmas Opening
Tim Minchin Discusses Why GROUNDHOG DAY Failed to Find an Audience on BroadwayTim Minchin Discusses Why GROUNDHOG DAY Failed to Find an Audience on Broadway

Videos

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Video
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows Video
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
ALADDIN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You