Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack

Get a first listen to Reneé Rapp singing "World Burn" in the Mean Girls movie musical.

Rapp first played on the role on stage, making her Broadway debut at the age of 19. She is now bringing the role to the big screen in the new Mean Girls movie musical adaptation, hitting theaters this Friday, January 12.

She stars in the film alongside Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Ashley Park, Tina Fey, and Tim Meadows.

"World Burn" is the second song released from the Mean Girls soundtrack, which is also set to drop this Friday, January 12. The first single from the album, "Not My Fault" by Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion, was released last month.

The Mean Girls movie musical soundtrack will feature 13 songs, including another new song not featured in the Broadway musical. Check out the tracklist here.

New student Cady Heron (Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs.

As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Cravalho) and Damian (Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

Listen to the single here:



