Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Lisa Stephen Friday

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

Starring in her own original one-woman show, Trans Am, at Joe's Pub this January, Lisa Stephen Friday is a true rock and roller.

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap is absolutely full of the latest Bway tea! Then I am joined by musician, writer, and creator Lisa Stephen Friday to talk about her incredible new show, Trans Am. Lisa shares her experience as a trans artist, both in the worlds of rock and roll and musical theater. She has played alongside heavy hitters like Pat Benatar and Indigo Girls with her band, Lisa Jackson & Girl Friday, as the out and proud trans front woman. She talks about the importance of her new show, and how it bluntly presents themes of social challenges, tolerance, and LGBTQ+ acceptance. Lisa is such a lovely storyteller, U don't wanna miss this episode!



