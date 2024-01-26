Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 26, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 26, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jan. 26, 2024

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date
Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start Photo 2 Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start
THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 3 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
What We Know So Far About THE GREAT GATSBY Musical Photo 4 What We Know So Far About THE GREAT GATSBY Musical

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 26, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet


Thursday, January 25
The cast of Dead Outlaw meets the press
Sunday, January 28
Gutenberg! the Musical closes on Broadway

Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Rob Madge's My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) is headed to Broadway! Rob just met the press at where else but the The British Consulate General in New York City and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day. . (more...)

Video: You Should Care About Laura Benanti: NOBODY CARES
by Nicole Rosky
Laura Benanti will be back onstage next week in her brand new show, Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, a three-night-only comedy show. Featuring all original music co-written with Todd Almond, the show will play live at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre.

Photos: THE NOTEBOOK Company Meets the Press
by Bruce Glikas
The Broadway company of The Notebook, the new musical based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film, will play Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre with previews beginning Saturday, February 10, 2024 ahead of a Thursday, March 14, 2024 opening night. See photos of the company meeting the press below! 

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025
by A.A. Cristi
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast North American tour is set to premiere in June 2025.. (more...

Photo: Ariana Grande Wraps Filming on WICKED Movie: 'I Am So Inexplicably Thankful'
by Michael Major
Ariana Grande has wrapped filming on the Wicked movie, sharing a behind-the-scenes silhouette photo of herself as Glinda on set. While Cynthia Erivo has not yet finished, other cast members – including Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James, Marissa Bode – have wrapped filming, as well.. (more...

'There's Nothing Like Live Theatre': Sarah Snook on Body-Shaming and Returning to the Stage
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Sarah Snook has said that there is nothing like the magic of live theatre and has opened up about challenging body-shaming in the entertainment industry. The actor is about to open in previews of Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray, where she will play every part.. (more...

Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Opens at New York City Center Encores!
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Read the reviews for Once Upon a Mattress, now playing at New York City Center Encores!. (more...

Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Celebrates Neil Diamond's Birthday By Singing 'Sweet Caroline' With Him on FaceTime
by Stephi Wild
During yesterday's performance of A Beautiful Noise, the cast led the audience at the Broadhurst Theatre in wishing Neil Diamond a happy birthday. Nick Fradiani called Diamond via FaceTime and the crowd sang Happy Birthday to him. Diamond then joined in as the cast performed 'Sweet Caroline'. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Video: Inside Rehearsal For GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL's Stunning Set Reveal Moment
by Stephi Wild
Set designer Scott Pask is giving an inside look at rehearsal for Gutenberg! The Musical, specifically the magical moment where the set changes to reveal Bud (Josh Gad) and Doug (Andrew Rannells)'s vision of Schlimmer, the setting of the show within the show. . (more...)

Michael R. Jackson

Michael R. Jackson is one of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people of 2022. His Pulitzer Prize and New York Drama Critics Circle winning A Strange Loop (which had its 2019 world premiere at Playwrights Horizons in association with Page 73 Productions) received 11 Tony nominations in 2022, and was called "a full-on laparoscopy of the heart, soul, and loins" as well as a "gutsy, jubilantly anguished musical with infectious melodies" by Ben Brantley for The New York Times. In The New Yorker, Vinson Cunningham wrote, "To watch this show is to enter, by some urgent, bawdy magic, an ecstatic and infinitely more colorful version of the famous surreal lithograph by M. C. Escher: the hand that lifts from the page, becoming almost real, then draws another hand, which returns the favor." In addition to A Strange Loop, he also wrote book, music and lyrics for White Girl in Danger. Awards and associations include: a New Professional Theatre Festival Award, a Jonathan Larson Grant, a Lincoln Center Emerging Artist Award, an ASCAP Foundation Harold Adamson Award, a Whiting Award, the Helen Merrill Award for Playwriting, an Outer Critics Circle Award, a Drama Desk Award, an Obie Award, a Fred Ebb Award, a Windham-Campbell Prize, a Dramatist Guild Fellowship. He is an alum of Page 73's Interstate 73 Writers Group.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Paul Newman
Celia Keenan-Bolger
Kelli Barrett 

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Sweet dreams be yours, dear, if dreams there be
Sweet dreams to carry you close to me."

- The Music Man


