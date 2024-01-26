Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 26, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 26, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway

Rob Madge's My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) is headed to Broadway! Rob just met the press at where else but the The British Consulate General in New York City and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day. . (more...)

Photos: THE NOTEBOOK Company Meets the Press

The Broadway company of The Notebook, the new musical based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film, will play Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre with previews beginning Saturday, February 10, 2024 ahead of a Thursday, March 14, 2024 opening night. See photos of the company meeting the press below!

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast North American tour is set to premiere in June 2025.. (more...)

Photo: Ariana Grande Wraps Filming on WICKED Movie: 'I Am So Inexplicably Thankful'

Ariana Grande has wrapped filming on the Wicked movie, sharing a behind-the-scenes silhouette photo of herself as Glinda on set. While Cynthia Erivo has not yet finished, other cast members – including Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James, Marissa Bode – have wrapped filming, as well.. (more...)

'There's Nothing Like Live Theatre': Sarah Snook on Body-Shaming and Returning to the Stage

Sarah Snook has said that there is nothing like the magic of live theatre and has opened up about challenging body-shaming in the entertainment industry. The actor is about to open in previews of Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray, where she will play every part.. (more...)

Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Opens at New York City Center Encores!

Read the reviews for Once Upon a Mattress, now playing at New York City Center Encores!. (more...)

Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Celebrates Neil Diamond's Birthday By Singing 'Sweet Caroline' With Him on FaceTime

During yesterday's performance of A Beautiful Noise, the cast led the audience at the Broadhurst Theatre in wishing Neil Diamond a happy birthday. Nick Fradiani called Diamond via FaceTime and the crowd sang Happy Birthday to him. Diamond then joined in as the cast performed 'Sweet Caroline'. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Video: Inside Rehearsal For GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL's Stunning Set Reveal Moment

Set designer Scott Pask is giving an inside look at rehearsal for Gutenberg! The Musical, specifically the magical moment where the set changes to reveal Bud (Josh Gad) and Doug (Andrew Rannells)'s vision of Schlimmer, the setting of the show within the show. . (more...)

