Video: You Should Care About Laura Benanti: NOBODY CARES

Laura Benanti will be back onstage next week in her brand new show, Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, a three-night-only comedy show. Featuring all original music co-written with Todd Almond, the shiw will play live at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre, Audible’s creative home for live performances in New York. Directed by Annie Tippe, Nobody Cares will also be recorded live from the Minetta Lane Theatre and released on Audible at a later date, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world.

"I think that maybe people are expecting cabaret... it's not! It's a comedy show," Laura told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It has original music, but mostly it's comedic stories about my life. I have put a lot of work into the writing of it. I'm proud of myself!"

Be part of the live audience as the Broadway legend debuts all-new music, created with Music Director Todd Almond, and shares her hilariously bumpy journey from ingenue to recovering ingenue. Annie Tippe directs.

"I love how intimate [this space] is. I love how it really feels like a giant rich prson's living room. [Laughs] In some ways it feels like a totally malleable space, and it's not serving any grandiosity. It feels like human connection."

Watch below as she chats more about putting the show together!