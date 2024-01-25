'There's Nothing Like Live Theatre': Sarah Snook on Body-Shaming and Returning to the Stage

Sarah Snook has said that there is nothing like the magic of live theatre and has opened up about challenging body-shaming in the entertainment industry. The actor is about to open in previews of Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray, where she will play every part.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the presenter Nick Robinson asked Snook what had attracted her to the production.

"It’s a fascinating story" Snook said "I think because it extends beyond youth and beauty... what does one do with unlimited power gained through youth and beauty. And if there’s no checks and balances on an individual and everyone around this one person, around Dorian, wants to possess or control and have a taste of that youth and beauty, what does that person who owns that youth and beauty get to do to them”

Snook admitted that playing all 26 characters was a juggling act “there’s a lot of costumes changes, wig changes..a lot of pat head, rub tummy moments as there are a lot of people changing my wig and costume for me, but then there’s pre-recorded stuff on a screen I interact with and prosthetics.”

Snook has spoken out about not wanting to be defined by her looks. In a recent interview with The Times, she recalled a situation where she was told off on set for eating a small piece of chocolate cake.

When asked about the incident Snook laughed and said “I’ll eat whatever I want to, it’s my own body and my own choices”

Robinson asked if that had been her attitude at the time.

“No, I was too young and naïve" she responded, "but I think that’s the unfortunate situation when there’s a person in a position of authority… mindlessly saying something and it can be taken the wrong way and taken on in a certain context that holds with that person for the rest of their life, potentially.”

Asked about her relationship with her own looks and beauty, Snook said “I think it’s a slippery slope and certainly what I’m learning with Dorian Grey is that defining oneself in that realm..it has an expiry date of some sort, whether it’s of your own making or other people’s..

I think a person’s beauty and body is their own jurisdiction, they should be allowed to make decisions about that themselves.

Snook has left the glamour of Hollywood and is now confronted with the challenge of being out on the stage on her own, but had no regrets.

“There’s nothing like live theatre, there’s nothing like a challenge like that, it’s for the soul, it really enriches you, not just for the perfomer, but for the audience, the magic of it."

"There’s so many aspects to this show I’m excited to share, as there’s so many times it feels like magic is happening on stage. That’s not because of me, but the creation and context of the show…”.

The Picture of Dorian Gray begins on 6 February at Theatre Royal Haymarket

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas