'There's Nothing Like Live Theatre': Sarah Snook on Body-Shaming and Returning to the Stage

The actor is about to open in previews of Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray

By: Jan. 25, 2024

POPULAR

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date
Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start Photo 2 Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start
Reading Into It- Broadway Books for 2024 Photo 3 Reading Into It- Broadway Books for 2024
What We Know So Far About THE GREAT GATSBY Musical Photo 4 What We Know So Far About THE GREAT GATSBY Musical

'There's Nothing Like Live Theatre': Sarah Snook on Body-Shaming and Returning to the Stage

Sarah Snook has said that there is nothing like the magic of live theatre and has opened up about challenging body-shaming in the entertainment industry. The actor is about to open in previews of Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray, where she will play every part.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the presenter Nick Robinson asked Snook what had attracted her to the production. 

"It’s a fascinating story" Snook said "I think because it extends beyond youth and beauty... what does one do with unlimited power gained through youth and beauty. And if there’s no checks and balances on an individual and everyone around this one person, around Dorian, wants to possess or control and have a taste of that youth and beauty, what does that person who owns that youth and beauty get to do to them”

Snook admitted that playing all 26 characters was a juggling act “there’s a lot of costumes changes, wig changes..a lot of pat head, rub tummy moments as there are a lot of people changing my wig and costume for me, but then there’s pre-recorded stuff on a screen I interact with and prosthetics.”

Snook has spoken out about not wanting to be defined by her looks. In a recent interview with The Times, she recalled a situation where she was told off on set for eating a small piece of chocolate cake.

When asked about the incident Snook laughed and said “I’ll eat whatever I want to, it’s my own body and my own choices”

Robinson asked if that had been her attitude at the time.

“No, I was too young and naïve" she responded, "but I think that’s the unfortunate situation when there’s a person in a position of authority… mindlessly saying something and it can be taken the wrong way and taken on in a certain context that holds with that person for the rest of their life, potentially.”

Asked about her relationship with her own looks and beauty, Snook said “I think it’s a slippery slope and certainly what I’m learning with Dorian Grey is that defining oneself in that realm..it has an expiry date of some sort, whether it’s of your own making or other people’s..

I think a person’s beauty and body is their own jurisdiction, they should be allowed to make decisions about that themselves.

Snook has left the glamour of Hollywood and is now confronted with the challenge of being out on the stage on her own, but had no regrets.

“There’s nothing like live theatre, there’s nothing like a challenge like that, it’s for the soul, it really enriches you, not just for the perfomer, but for the audience, the magic of it."

"There’s so many aspects to this show I’m excited to share, as there’s so many times it feels like magic is happening on stage. That’s not because of me, but the creation and context of the show…”.

The Picture of Dorian Gray begins on 6 February at Theatre Royal Haymarket

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas




RELATED STORIES

1
Disneys BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025 Photo
Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast North American tour is set to premiere in June 2025.

2
Video: See Audra McDonald, Aaron Tveit And More In MY FAVORITE THINGS In Concert, Coming T Photo
Video: See Audra McDonald, Aaron Tveit And More In MY FAVORITE THINGS In Concert, Coming To UK Cinemas This February

CinemaLive will present the cinema release of My Favorite Things: Rodgers and Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert on 14 and 18 February 2024. Check out the newest trailer!

3
Photos: Jonathan Bennett Makes His Broadway Debut In SPAMALOT Photo
Photos: Jonathan Bennett Makes His Broadway Debut In SPAMALOT

There's a new knight in Camelot and his name is Jonathan Bennett! Yesterday, January 23, Bennett made his Broadway debut as the charmingly cowardly Sir Robin in SPAMALOT, succeeding Michael Urie.

4
Teachers Can Now Purchase Perusal Script to License CURSED CHILD Photo
Teachers Can Now Purchase Perusal Script to License CURSED CHILD

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the award-winning record-breaking hit play, to high school and secondary school theatre programs worldwide starting later this year.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Cold Comfort Productions' SPIDER Will Run at Bitesize FestivalCold Comfort Productions' SPIDER Will Run at Bitesize Festival
Video: See the Cast of JUST FOR ONE DAY Perform The Who's 'My Generation'Video: See the Cast of JUST FOR ONE DAY Perform The Who's 'My Generation'
Review: SIX, Vaudeville TheatreReview: SIX, Vaudeville Theatre
Nicole Scherzinger to Headline 2024 Henley FestivalNicole Scherzinger to Headline 2024 Henley Festival

Videos

Caissie Levy, Nathan Levy, and Lorna Courtney Will Take Part in THE LOST BOYS Industry Presentation Video
Caissie Levy, Nathan Levy, and Lorna Courtney Will Take Part in THE LOST BOYS Industry Presentation
Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer Video
Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer
Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway Video
Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
ALADDIN

Recommended For You