Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Opens at New York City Center Encores!

The production will run through Feb 4, 2024.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

The New York City Center Encores! season is presenting Once Upon a Mattress, running through February 4, 2024. 

Sutton Foster (Princess Winnifred) and Michael Urie (Prince Dauntless) star in the beloved fairytale musical featuring music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and book by Jay ThompsonDean Fuller, and Marshall Barer. The cast also features Nikki Renée Daniels (Lady Larken), J. Harrison Ghee (Jester), Cheyenne Jackson (Sir Harry), Harriet Harris (Queen Aggravain), Francis Jue (Wizard), and David Patrick Kelly (King Sextimus the Silent).

The ensemble includes Kaleigh CroninBen DavisGaelen Gilliland, Jaquez, Morgan MarcellAbby MatsusakaAdam RobertsRyan Worsing, and Richard Riaz Yoder.  

Led by Tony-nominated Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, the Once Upon a Mattress features a new concert adaptation by Amy Sherman-Palladino, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading The Encores! Orchestra.

See what the critics are saying...

Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Opens at New York City Center Encores! Elysa Gardner, The Sun: Yet it’s Ms. Foster who truly carries the show, albeit with sparkling assistance from Mr. Urie in their scenes together. All of this leading lady’s leading assets are on display here, from her sometimes underused capacity for dry, sly humor to that Energizer Bunny-like exuberance. The latter fuels rollicking and very funny production numbers, starting with a show-stopping “Shy” — performed upon Winnifred’s entrance after swimming a moat, as she’s still pulling leeches and other small animals from her body and hair.

Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Opens at New York City Center Encores! Steven Suskin, New York Stage Review: If it’s 2,000 beaming faces aglow with musical comedy pleasure you’re looking for, head over to City Center this week or next to catch Once Upon a Mattress. Several minutes and three songs in, a pair of bright young lovers launch into a gently upbeat ballad duet called “In a Little While,” and all’s right in the world—or at least for the two hours you’re at Encores’ latest.

Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Opens at New York City Center Encores!
Average Rating: 85.0%


To read more reviews and to share your own, click here!



