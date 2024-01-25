Video: Inside Rehearsal For GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL's Stunning Set Reveal Moment

Gutenberg! The Musical! is playing a strictly limited engagement at the Jones Theatre through Sunday, January 28, 2024 only.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

Set designer Scott Pask is giving an inside look at rehearsal for Gutenberg! The Musical, specifically the magical moment where the set changes to reveal Bud (Josh Gad) and Doug (Andrew Rannells)'s vision of Schlimmer, the setting of the show within the show. 

Check out the video below!

BroadwayWorld chatted with Pask about this moment in the show recently, where he said, "Accomplishing Gutenberg’s full stage transformation in just a few short seconds was the largest challenge in creating the town of Schlimmer onstage."

"Jeff Croiter, our lighting designer, and his beautifully sculpted work were vital collaborators in achieving the magic of the transformation," he shared.

Read our full interview with Pask here.

About Gutenberg! The Musical

Broadway runs on three things: big dreams, minuscule odds, and lots and lots of unearned confidence. Oh, and star power! Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the most acclaimed musical comedy duo of their generation, finally reunite in Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show. 

The design team for Gutenberg! features Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emily Rebholz (costume design), Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), T.O. Sterrett (music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations), Marco Paguia (music director), Liz Caplan (vocal supervision), Ian Unterman (associate director), Nancy Renee Braun (movement), C12 Casting (casting director), and Rachel Sterner (production stage manager). The standbys for Gutenberg! are Russell Daniels (Standby for Bud) and Sam Hartley (Standby for Doug).

Gutenberg! The Musical! is produced on Broadway by Ambassador Theatre GroupPatrick Catullo; Bad Robot Live; Seth A. GoldsteinIsaac Robert Hurwitz; Runyonland Productions; Elizabeth Armstrong; Timothy Bloom; Larry Lelli; Alchemation; The Council; Crescent Road; Wendy FedermanMarcia Goldberg; Hariton DeRoy; LD Entertainment; James L. NederlanderAl NocciolinoSpencer RossIndependent Presenters Network; Medley Houlihan/Score 3 Partners; Triptyk Studios/Iris SmithJonathan Demar/Griffin Dohr; Andrew Diamond/Alexander Donnelly; FutureHome Productions/Koenisberg Subhedar; Roy Gabay/Nicole EisenbergJessica R. Jenen/Linda B. Rubin; Dan Powell/Amplify Pictures; Jeremy Wein/Walport Productions; Kristin CaskeyMike Isaacson; and Bee Carrozzini.




