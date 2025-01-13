Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 13, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 13, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, January 19

R+J closes on Broadway

Our Town closes on Broadway

Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aidy Bryant, Nick Kroll, and Andrew Rannells in Rehearsal For ALL IN

by Stephi Wild

All new photos have been released of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aidy Bryant, Nick Kroll, and Andrew Rannells in rehearsals for Broadway’s All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

Listen: 'No Hard Feelings' From SWEPT AWAY Original Broadway Cast Recording

by Stephi Wild

Swept Away will release an original Broadway cast recording on February 7th. An all new single has now been released from the album, “No Hard Feelings,” sung by Adrian Blake Enscoe and Stark Sands. Listen here!. (more...)

19 Theater Books for Your Winter 2025 Reading List

by Nicole Rosky

From theatre biographies to theatre fiction; theatre books for kids to theatre history; check out our collection of 19 new Broadway books for every theatre lover's winter reading list.

Broadway Jukebox: New Year, New You!

by Nicole Rosky

2025 is here at last! What better time than the start of a new year to try to be your best self? Whether its sage advice for the body, mind, or spirit, there's nothing better than a good, old-fashioned makeover song to get you motivated. Check out 50 showtunes that will leave you feeling like a brand-new you!

Dana Cimone, Alan Mingo Jr., and More Will Lead National Tour of THE WIZ

by Stephi Wild

Following its run on Broadway, casting has been announced for the touring production of the Tony Award-winning hit musical THE WIZ. Learn more about who is starring in the show here!. (more...)

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Revival Will Release Cast Recording in March

by Stephi Wild

The Broadway cast of New York City Center Encores! revival of Once Upon a Mattress, directed by Lear deBessonet, will go into the studio to record the Cast Album of their production at the end of January.. (more...)

SUNSET BOULEVARD Movie Continues to Search for a Director

by Josh Sharpe

On a recent appearance on What Happens Live, Glenn Close revealed that the long-awaited Sunset Boulevard movie continues to search for a director, despite having a 'brilliant script.'. (more...)

KINKY BOOTS Will Embark on New National Tour in Fall 2025

by Stephi Wild

Kinky Boots will hit the road on an all new tour, launching in the Fall of 2025. Cities and casting will be announced in the coming months. Learn more here!. (more...)

Review Roundup: Did TITANÍQUE Sink or Swim in the West End?

by Aliya Al-Hassan

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning film Titanic, you get Titaníque, New York’s most award-winning splash hit that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia.. (more...)

Review Roundup: BETTER MAN - What Do Critics Think of the Robbie Williams Biopic?

by Josh Sharpe

Find out what critics think of Better Man, the new Robbie Williams biopic directed by The Greatest Showman's Michael Gracey. The film, which depicts Williams as a monkey version of the British superstar, is now in theaters nationwide.. (more...)

Video: Bradley Gibson Is Singing From the Heart

by Robert Bannon

Welcome to the first edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld for 2025! This is going to be an amazing year! Who better to kick things off than our buddy Bradley Gibson who is coming to 54 Below for his new one man show?

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!