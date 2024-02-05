Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 5, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 5, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet: Monday, February 5

The Connector opens at MCC Theater

Hamlet star Eddie Izzard meets the press

Tuesday, February 6

The cast of Water for Elephants on Broadway meets the press

Friday, February 9

The cast of Clue national tour meets the press

Saturday, February 10

The Notebook begins previews on Broadway

Sunday, February 11

How to Dance in Ohio closes on Broadway

Photos: Debra Messing, Adam Pascal, Shoshana Bean, Tovah Feldshuh & More Celebrate SHABBAT ON BROADWAY

by Bruce Glikas

On Saturday, January 27 at 9:30am at Broadway's St. James Theatre, the Jewish community and Broadway community came together to celebrate Shabbat with a free inclusive service that blended Jewish prayer, favorite showtunes, and more. See photos from the event!

Character Breakdown: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Cast Unpacks Their Roles

by Nicole Rosky

Performances are now underway for the first new musical of 2024. Days of Wine and Roses opened on Broadway earlier this week at Studio 54. Watch below as the cast unpacks their roles and find out even more about the new musical here!

Interview: Donna McKechnie Remembers Her Friend Chita Rivera and Looks Ahead to WICKED

by Chloe Rabinowitz

BroadwayWorld spoke with Donna McKechnie as she shares her memories and thoughts on working alongside the iconic Chita Rivera. Discover the magic behind their friendship and the impact Chita had on the theater community.. (more...)

Photos: Debra Messing, Adam Pascal, Shoshana Bean, Tovah Feldshuh & More Celebrate SHABBAT ON BROADWAY

by Bruce Glikas

See photos of Debra Messing, Adam Pascal, Shoshana Bean and more at Shabbat on Broadway.. (more...)

Meet the Cast of DOUBT: A PARABLE, Beginning Previews Tonight!

by Stephi Wild

Doubt: A Parable begins preview performances on Friday, February 2, 2024 and opens officially on Thursday, February 29, 2024. Meet the cast of Doubt: A Parable here!. (more...)

Sara Bareilles and Sarah Ruhl Are Adapting Meg Wolitzer's THE INTERESTINGS Into a Musical

by Nicole Rosky

Sara Bareilles and Pulitzer Prize finalist and Sarah Ruhl will team up for a new musical - The Interestings – based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Meg Wolitzer.. (more...)

Photos: Taylor Swift & Tobin Mitnick Once Starred Together in GREASE

by Joshua Wright

Social media personality and comedian Tobin Mitnick recently shared on Instagram photos found by his mom (thanks, mom!) of himself co-starring in a childhood production of Grease with none other than Taylor Swift.. (more...)

Review Roundup: JONAH Opens at Roundabout Theatre Company; What Did the Critics Think?

by Stephi Wild

Roundabout Theatre Company is presenting the world premiere of Jonah by Rachel Bonds, directed by Danya Taymor, which opened on February 1. Read the reviews for Jonah here!. (more...)

Video: Watch Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard in a New DEATH BECOMES HER Promo

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Watch Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard in a new promo video for Death Becomes Her!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!