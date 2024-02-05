Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 5, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 5, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
But first...
This Week's Call Sheet:
Monday, February 5
Video: Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY
Photos: Debra Messing, Adam Pascal, Shoshana Bean, Tovah Feldshuh & More Celebrate SHABBAT ON BROADWAY
Character Breakdown: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Interview: Donna McKechnie Remembers Her Friend Chita Rivera and Looks Ahead to WICKED
by Chloe Rabinowitz
BroadwayWorld spoke with Donna McKechnie as she shares her memories and thoughts on working alongside the iconic Chita Rivera. Discover the magic behind their friendship and the impact Chita had on the theater community.. (more...)
by Bruce Glikas
See photos of Debra Messing, Adam Pascal, Shoshana Bean and more at Shabbat on Broadway.. (more...)
Meet the Cast of DOUBT: A PARABLE, Beginning Previews Tonight!
by Stephi Wild
Doubt: A Parable begins preview performances on Friday, February 2, 2024 and opens officially on Thursday, February 29, 2024. Meet the cast of Doubt: A Parable here!. (more...)
Sara Bareilles and Sarah Ruhl Are Adapting Meg Wolitzer's THE INTERESTINGS Into a Musical
by Nicole Rosky
Sara Bareilles and Pulitzer Prize finalist and Sarah Ruhl will team up for a new musical - The Interestings – based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Meg Wolitzer.. (more...)
Photos: Taylor Swift & Tobin Mitnick Once Starred Together in GREASE
by Joshua Wright
Social media personality and comedian Tobin Mitnick recently shared on Instagram photos found by his mom (thanks, mom!) of himself co-starring in a childhood production of Grease with none other than Taylor Swift.. (more...)
Review Roundup: JONAH Opens at Roundabout Theatre Company; What Did the Critics Think?
by Stephi Wild
Roundabout Theatre Company is presenting the world premiere of Jonah by Rachel Bonds, directed by Danya Taymor, which opened on February 1. Read the reviews for Jonah here!. (more...)
Video: Watch Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard in a New DEATH BECOMES HER Promo
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Watch Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard in a new promo video for Death Becomes Her!. (more...)
