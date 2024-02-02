Review Roundup: JONAH Opens at Roundabout Theatre Company; What Did the Critics Think?

Jonah opened on Februray 1 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months Photo 1 12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months
Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67 Photo 2 Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67
Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025 Photo 3 Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025
Review Roundup: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opens on Broadway Photo 4 Review Roundup: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opens on Broadway

Jonah Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Review Roundup: JONAH Opens at Roundabout Theatre Company; What Did the Critics Think?

Roundabout Theatre Company is presenting the world premiere of Jonah by Rachel Bonds, directed by Danya Taymor, which opened on February 1. Read the reviews for Jonah below!

Jonah began preview performances on Thursday, January 11, 2024, and opened officially on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, March 10, 2024.

The cast of Jonah includes: Gabby Beans as "Ana," Hagan Oliveras as "Jonah," Samuel Henry Levine as "Danny," and John Zdrojeski as "Steven."
 
 
Ana is away at school, far from home and deeply alone. When she meets Jonah, everything she's longed for begins falling into place-except that Jonah is not all he seems. What begins as an exploration of thrilling desire shifts into more complex negotiations of intimacy and survival, as Ana is haunted by her past, present, and future. This heart-racing coming-of-age story from Rachel Bonds will keep you guessing until its final twisting moments. Danya Taymor directs.

Review Roundup: JONAH Opens at Roundabout Theatre Company; What Did the Critics Think? Laura Collins-Hughes, The New York Times: All of that can leave a theatergoer in a state of wariness a?" which, it turns out, is a great way to watch this play: trusting nothing, unsure where reality lies, guard firmly raised against any kind of charm. Mind you, a?oeJonaha?? will charm you anyway, and make you laugh. So will Jonah, the adorable day student (or is he?) whom Ana, our teenage heroine, meets at her boarding school (or does she?). Who and what is illusory here?

Review Roundup: JONAH Opens at Roundabout Theatre Company; What Did the Critics Think? Adam Feldman, TimeOut: Bonds interweaves Anaa??s three narratives skillfully, letting the audience piece together whata??s happening (and what has happened) as Jonah jumps from one to another, exploring themes of desire, vulnerability and trauma. Thata??s a big part of what keeps us engaged, so ita??s a slight disappointment when the playa??s denouement tips into overexplanation. But director Danya Taymor, in her visually spare world-premiere production at the Roundabout, elicits compelling performances from all four actors. The men are believably devoted in very different registers, and Beansa?"who earned a Tony nomination for her biting Sabina in The Skin of Our Teetha?"delivers another charismatic and varied star turn. Even when the play is just okay, she shines.

Review Roundup: JONAH Opens at Roundabout Theatre Company; What Did the Critics Think? Charles Isherwood, The Wall Street Journal: While on the level of character depiction a?oeJonaha?? holds our attention, its episodic nature, stretches of mundane dialogue and the disjointed narrative lead to a certain frustration: Where we are in Anaa??s life is impossible to pin down, and the jumpy story is more confusing than illuminating.

Review Roundup: JONAH Opens at Roundabout Theatre Company; What Did the Critics Think? Robert Hofler, The Wrap: In other words, watching a?oeJonaha?? is often an exercise in being confused, an experiment in disorientation that is never less than very absorbing thanks to Beansa?? riveting performance a?" she never leaves the stage a?" and Bondsa?? extraordinary gift for language.

Review Roundup: JONAH Opens at Roundabout Theatre Company; What Did the Critics Think? Sandy MacDonald, New York Stage Review: Bonds crafts a denouement as genuine and original as it is moving. Her focus a?" within an intentionally smudged time frame a?" is boundaries, those breached and those willingly erased. She brings a fresh perspective to often overworked dramatic themes (sexual assault, domestic abuse) and adroitly mixes in contemporary concerns. Relationships now come pre-set with clearer rules: Participants are required to seek permission and keep asking, to a sometimes silly but reassuring degree.

Review Roundup: JONAH Opens at Roundabout Theatre Company; What Did the Critics Think? Joe Dziemianowicz, New York Theatre Guide: But in this 100-minute presentation from Roundabout Theatre Company, characters may be more imaginary than they look. So buckle up a?" and pay attention. Youa??ll do that anyway, since director Danya Taymora??s fine-tuned cast will keep you glued.

Review Roundup: JONAH Opens at Roundabout Theatre Company; What Did the Critics Think? Juan A. Ramirez, Theatrely: Gabby Beans stays onstage throughout Jonah, a well-composed new play by Rachel Bonds, that tracks the development of her charactera??s imagination and reality from high school through sometime in her 30s. An actor of great magnetism, her skills are called upon to portray Ana, who we meet as an imaginative teen tiptoeing into a situationship with the adorable Jonah (Hagan Oliveras), a day student at the preppy boarding school they attend.

Review Roundup: JONAH Opens at Roundabout Theatre Company; What Did the Critics Think?
Average Rating: 75.7%


To read more reviews and to share your own, click here!


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Get a First Look at the World Premiere of JONAH at Roundabout Photo
Video: Get a First Look at the World Premiere of JONAH at Roundabout

Roundabout Theatre Company is presenting the world premiere of Jonah by Rachel Bonds, directed by Danya Taymor, which opens tomorrow, February 1. Check out footage!

2
Photos: Meet the Company of Rachel Bonds JONAH Photo
Photos: Meet the Company of Rachel Bonds' JONAH

Roundabout Theatre Company will soon present the world premiere of Jonah by Rachel Bonds, directed by Danya Taymor. Jonah begins preview performances on Thursday, January 11, 2024. Check out photos of the campany here!

3
Gabby Beans & More to Star in JONAH Off-Broadway Photo
Gabby Beans & More to Star in JONAH Off-Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company has revealed the complete cast for the world premiere of Jonah by Rachel Bonds, directed by Danya Taymor.

From This Author - Stephi Wild

Review Roundup: Ruby Thomas' THE ANIMAL KINGDOMReview Roundup: Ruby Thomas' THE ANIMAL KINGDOM
Review: Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick in PLAZA SUITE?Review: Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick in PLAZA SUITE?
Review Roundup: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opens on BroadwayReview Roundup: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opens on Broadway
Review Roundup: WHITE ROSE Opens Off-BroadwayReview Roundup: WHITE ROSE Opens Off-Broadway

Videos

Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE Video
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Rob Madge Gives a Sneak Peek of MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Video
Rob Madge Gives a Sneak Peek of MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?)
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
CHICAGO

Recommended For You