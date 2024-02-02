Video: Watch Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard in a New DEATH BECOMES HER Promo

The world-premiere Chicago production of the new musical comedy, DEATH BECOMES HER, starring Tony Award nominee Megan Hilty as “Madeline Ashton,” and Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard as “Helen Sharp" will play at Broadway In Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre from April 30 – June 2, 2024.

See Hilty and Simard as the two go head to head in a new promo video below!

Tickets are now on sale!

DEATH BECOMES HER features an original score by Noel Carey and Julia Mattison, a book by Marco Pennette, and music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell. DEATH BECOMES HER will be directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli.