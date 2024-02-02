Video: Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY

Brooklyn Laundry will open February 28 at New York City Center – Stage I.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

Rehearsals are underway for Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of Brooklyn Laundry, written and directed by Pulitzer Prize winner John Patrick Shanley.

Sometimes big things start from little things; in this case, a bag of laundry. Shanley’s latest is about three sisters and a guy who runs a laundry in Brooklyn, and the sometimes savage tricks life plays on them. Tragic and funny by turns, this story will remind you what is important in life... and the sorrow and joy of fully embracing adulthood. 

"I live in Williamsburg, Brooklyn and I am devoted to my drop-off laundry. I go down once a week with my bag of stuff and I put it on a scale and the woman looks at it and I suddenly feel like I'm being judged..." Shanley told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I realized that I wanted to write a play about all of the invisible people who actually make life work."

Below, watch as Shanley and the cast, including Florencia LozanoCecily StrongAndrea Syglowski and David Zayas, chat more about the new play.






Photos: BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Company Meets the Press
Photos: BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Company Meets the Press

See photos of the cast of Brooklyn Laundry meeting the press!

2
Cecily Strong, David Zayas, and More Will Lead BROOKLYN LAUNDRY
Cecily Strong, David Zayas, and More Will Lead BROOKLYN LAUNDRY

Casting has been announced for Manhattan Theatre Club’s world premiere of Brooklyn Laundry, written and directed by Pulitzer Prize winner John Patrick Shanley. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

