Video: Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY

Rehearsals are underway for Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of Brooklyn Laundry, written and directed by Pulitzer Prize winner John Patrick Shanley.

Sometimes big things start from little things; in this case, a bag of laundry. Shanley’s latest is about three sisters and a guy who runs a laundry in Brooklyn, and the sometimes savage tricks life plays on them. Tragic and funny by turns, this story will remind you what is important in life... and the sorrow and joy of fully embracing adulthood.

"I live in Williamsburg, Brooklyn and I am devoted to my drop-off laundry. I go down once a week with my bag of stuff and I put it on a scale and the woman looks at it and I suddenly feel like I'm being judged..." Shanley told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I realized that I wanted to write a play about all of the invisible people who actually make life work."

Below, watch as Shanley and the cast, including Florencia Lozano, Cecily Strong, Andrea Syglowski and David Zayas, chat more about the new play.