Photos: Taylor Swift & Tobin Mitnick Once Starred Together in GREASE

Swift, one of today's top recording artists, has a musical theatre past.

Feb. 02, 2024

Social media personality and comedian Tobin Mitnick recently shared on Instagram photos found by his mom (thanks, mom!) of himself co-starring in a childhood production of Grease with none other than Taylor Swift.

"Thank you mom for digging these pics of Taylor Swift and I harmonizing like 'buttah' on summer nights twenty-five years ago out of storage..." wrote the actor, who also noted the photos are from June 2000.

See photos of the pair below.

Olivia Newton-John starred in the hit 1978 movie musical, alongside John Travolta, as Sandy Olsson. The performance earned her a Golden Globe nomination as Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical of Comedy.

This film's best-selling soundtrack featured the duets "You're The One That I Want" and "Summer Nights," with Travolta, as well as her mega-hit, "Hopelessly Devoted To You." To date, "Grease" remains the most successful movie musical in history.

The original production of Grease premiered at the Kingston Mines Theater in Chicago in 1971. The script was based on Jim Jacobs's experience at William Taft High School in Chicago. Jacobs, along with Warren Casey, penned the book, lyrics, and music. The school became Rydell High School, and the story of ten teenagers in the '50s, navigating the challenges of peer pressure, love, and identity, took to the stage for the first time. The original Chicago production was rough, aggressive, and purposely vulgar; full of cursing, sex, and grit.

The musical was then produced Off-Broadway at the Eden Theatre in downtown Manhattan and opened on February 14, 1972. 

Grease opened on Broadway at the Broadhurst on June 7th, 1972. The show starred Barry Bostwick as Danny and Carole Demas as Sandy. Grease played four different theaters from February 14th, 1972 to April 13th, 1980: The Eden, the Broadhurst, the Royale, and the Majestic. Notable replacements during its eight-year run included Peter Gallagher, Ilene Graff, Patrick Swayze, and John Travolta.

The first Broadway revival of Grease opened at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre on May 11th, 1994, originally produced by Tommy Tune and directed by Jeff Calhoun. This run featured prominent Hollywood and Broadway actors such as Brook Shields, Rosie O'Donnell, Hunter Foster, Megan Mullally, and Billy Porter. The revival ran until January 25th, 1998, for a total of 1,505 performances.

Another Broadway run followed in 2007, and a live TV presentation was produced by FOX in 2016.



