Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 13, 2024

Video: How Eddie Izzard Is Playing All the Parts in HAMLET

by Nicole Rosky

Eddie Izzard’s solo production of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet just opened last night at off-Broadway's Greenwich House Theater. Watch as Richard Ridge chats with the star about the enorous feat that is this new production.

Video: Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser With Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & More

by Michael Major

Good news! The first teaser trailer and poster for part one of the Wicked movie has been released. Watch the video preview that played during the Super Bowl!

Jinkx Monsoon Will Return to CHICAGO in June

by Stephi Wild

Chicago has announced that actress, vocalist, and two-time “RuPaul's Drag Race” winner Jinkx Monsoon will return in the role of Matron “Mama” Morton for 20 performances only beginning this June!. (more...)

Huey Lewis Will Open the Box Office at THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL With Valentine's Day Ticket Discounts

by Stephi Wild

Grammy Award winner and rock and roll icon, Huey Lewis will appear live in person on Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, February 14 at 12:30pm at the James Earl Jones Theatre, as he celebrates the box office opening of The Heart of Rock and Roll.. (more...)

CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Unveils Full Creative Team Featuring Rachel Hauck, Qween Jean, Adam Honoré & More

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Perelman Performance Arts Center has revealed the full creative team for Cats: “The Jellicle Ball” inspired by the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber based on T. S. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.” Learn more about the production!. (more...)

'You Should Be Disturbed;' Ralph Fiennes Calls For Limited Trigger Warnings In Theatres

by Joshua Wright

Ralph Fiennes has voiced his opposition to the use of trigger warnings in theatres, advocating for audiences to experience the full impact of the production without prior alerts to potentially disturbing content.. (more...)

New Details of Chad Kimball Lawsuit Revealed; Shubert Bartender Lawsuit Expands

by Cara Joy David

Every once and a while I like to do litigation updates because one of my pet peeves is how the media sometimes reports when a case is filed and then drop it. One such case is Chad Kimball’s lawsuit related to his departure from Come From Away. Another is the one bartenders at Shubert Organization theaters brought against the theater chain and others.. (more...)

Major Snowstorm Headed Toward NYC; Does Broadway Close Down Because of Snow?

by Team BWW

A major winter storm is on the way! Snow accumulation could reach 6 to 12 inches north of the city, into northwestern New Jersey and the Hudson Valley. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for a swath of the region. New York City is under a winter weather watch, along with Long Island. . (more...)

Inside the WICKED Movie Teaser Trailer: What's New & What You Might Have Missed

by Michael Major

Check out a shot-by-shot analysis of the Wicked movie musical teaser trailer, showcasing what's new for the film adaptation and what you may have missed on your first watch, including new scenes for the film, what may be expanded, and what we can assume are iconic moments from the stage show brought to the big screen.. (more...)

PURLIE VICTORIOUS Stage Film to Premiere on PBS This May; Great Performances Sets New 'Broadway's Best' Lineup

by Michael Major

The live capture of the recent Broadway revival of Purlie Victorious is premiering on PBS this May. Starring Leslie Odom Jr., the Kenny Leon-directed production was filmed before it closed on Broadway earlier this year. The lineup also includes the Audra McDonald concert, Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary, Hamlet, and more!. (more...)

