Video: Darren Criss is Suddenly Back on Stage in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

"I'm Seymour #9! And I know every single Seymour before me... at least on this production. They are friends of mine, so I was starting to feel left out," joked Darren Criss joked with BroadwyWorld's Richard Ridge last week.

Darren just joined the company of Little Shop of Horrors in his off-Broadway debut at the Westside Theatre. He stars alongside Evan Rachel Wood as Audrey.

He's no stranger to going into shows as a replacement, but he's quick to admit that he has a strategy. "I've also gone into How to Succeed..., Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and this. All of them are beloved shows with fanbases... you don't have to figure out if it works or not," he explained. "We're good! I've hedged my bets in terms of what I've been involved in, because I'm doing stuff that I (and audiences) already love."

Watch below as he chats more about playing one of musical theatre's most beloved characters, and why he's so happy to be back on stage in a cult-favorite musical.