CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Unveils Full Creative Team Featuring Rachel Hauck, Qween Jean, Adam Honoré & More

Perelman Performance Arts Center has revealed the full creative team for Cats: “The Jellicle Ball” inspired by the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber based on T. S. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.” Performances begin June 13 and opening night is June 20, 2024. This is a limited engagement through July 14, 2024.



Joining Directors Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Choreographers Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles, and Dramaturg & Gender Consultant Josephine Kearns, in bringing the best of NYC’s Ballroom and musical theater artistry to the PAC NYC stage are:



Rachel Hauck (Scenic Design), Qween Jean (Costume Design), Adam Honoré (Lighting Design), Kai Harada (Sound Design), Brittany Bland (Projection Design), Nikiya Mathis (Hair/Wig Design), William Waldrop (Music Supervision and Music Direction), David Lai (Music Coordinator), Trevor Holder (Beats Arrangement), Capital Kaos (Ballroom Consultant), X Casting/ Victor Vazquez CSA and Sujotta R. Pace CSA (Casting).



This production will be a radical reimagining of the iconic dance musical Cats based on T. S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats. Inspired by the Ballroom culture that roared out of New York City over 50 years ago and still rages on runways around the world, it will be staged as a spectacularly immersive competition directed by Zhailon Levingston (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Chicken & Biscuits) and PAC NYC Artistic Director Bill Rauch (All the Way), with all new Ballroom and club beats, runway ready choreography, and an edgy eleganza makeover. Come one, come all, and celebrate the joyous transformation of self at the heart of Cats and Ballroom culture itself.



Stage-side cabaret table seating will go on sale February 14 to PAC NYC members only. These tables offer audiences stage side or runway-adjacent views to this once-in-a-lifetime production. Memberships are currently available by contacting 212-266-3000 or PACNYC.Org.



Special Member Pre Sale

Starting February 14, PAC NYC Builder and Innovator ($5,000+) Members* have exclusive access to purchase stage-side and runway adjacent cabaret table seating. Those seats will then become available to Vanguard Members* ($2,500) on February 20, to Enthusiast Members* ($1,000) on February 27, to Adventurer Members ($500) on March 1, to Neighbor Members ($10) and above on March 8 and will then go on sale to the general public on March 12.



Cabaret seats are subject to availability, and given the anticipated demand during presale, members are encouraged to secure access as soon as possible to ensure preferred seating.



All Other Tickets on sale now.



For Memberships and Tickets Call 212-266-3000 or Visit PACNYC.Org



All performances are located at PAC NYC at 251 Fulton Street.



*Includes Donor Concierge Ticketing Service

