Inside the WICKED Movie Teaser Trailer: What's New & What You Might Have Missed

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen.

A first look at the film was seen during last night's Super Bowl as the teaser trailer and first official poster were revealed. Wicked is in theaters on November 27, 2024.

Check out a shot-by-shot analysis of the teaser trailer below, showcasing what's new for the film adaptation and what you may have missed on your first watch, including new scenes for the film, what may be expanded, and what we can assume are iconic moments from the stage show brought to the big screen.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda.

The teaser trailer features a first look at Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

Also featured are Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots).

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.

The trailer opens with a photo of Elphaba's iconic hat on the ground, surrounded by smoke. The isolated hat and smokey atmosphere could be a shot from Elphaba's melting scene.

Elphaba is seen waiting for a train, with a crowd seemingly dressed in Shiz University uniforms surrounding her. The sequence of events shown in the trailer implies that this is Elphaba on her way to the university.

The first full look a Shiz University is revealed, complete with Ariana Grande as Galinda arriving by boat. In the musical, the character arrives on a carriage of luggage during "Dear Old Shiz." It is unclear if the song has remained in the film adaptation.

As Elphaba arrives, Glinda is seen with her two friends, Pfannee and ShenShen, giving a first look at Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James in costume.

The trailer shows Elphaba putting on her hat for the first time, presumably at the Ozdust Ballroom during "Dancing Through Life." A first look at Ethan Slater as Boq and Marissa Bode as Nessarose can be seen in the background.

Elphaba is then seen learning how to use her powers with Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible. The shot signals that the film will give more insight as to how Elphaba learns to hone her strengths under Madame Morrible's guidance.

The shot of Glinda, Madame Morrible, and Ozian guards looking out of a window and into the sky is presumably the end of "Defying Gravity," which will come at the end of the first film.

A first look at Jonathan Bailey as Fireyo is revealed. With Elphaba's green hand covering a wound on his face, the still may be from the lion cub scene, where Fiyero is scratched by an endangered animal he and Elphaba rescue during a Shiz class.

Grande's Glinda is then seen in a wedding dress and veil, during what could be her wedding to Fiyero. Their engagement is briefly seen halfway through the musical's second act. Therefore, the shot may be taken from a new scene for the second movie.

Elphaba and Glinda are seen sitting in a poppy field, presumably during their Shiz University days. While it is unclear what point in the story this shot is from, it may be a new scene for the film.

The flying monkeys fly away from a castle, presumably Kiamo Ko, where Elphaba resides towards the end of the musical.

Several people are seen running through a field towards a village. Chu previously revealed that they had planted nine million tulips to cover the set, rather than using CGI.

A train is seen arriving to the Emerald City, which could be taken from Elphaba and Glinda arriving during "One Short Day." In the musical, the scene prior to the song takes place at a train station, although the train and its arrival is not seen on stage.

Elphaba and Glinda seemingly arrive in the Emerald City. The clock gears and mechanisms that are used throughout the set in the Broadway production can be seen behind Glinda, an homage to Eugene Lee's design.

Dorothy enters the Wizard of Oz's chamber, wearing the legendary jeweled shoes. She is followed by Toto. Both characters are never seen in the stage musical. It is unclear how often they will be appear in the Wicked movie musical.

The Wizard of Oz is then seen speaking to the Tin Man, Dorothy, the Lion, and the Scarecrow. While Boq as the Tin Man and Fiyero as the Scarecrow are briefly seen during the stage version, the Lion never fully makes an appearance.

A first look at Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard is displayed, as he gives instructions to Dorothy and friends.

Elphaba takes hold of her broom, possibly during Defying Gravity when she first places the levitation spell over the object to fly.

Madame Morrible walks through the Emerald City, presumably after she has taken on the role of The Wizard's Press Secretary. She is followed by the flying monkeys.

Glinda twirls in a lavish pink costume. Although the shot is brief, the pink set, costume, and flower in her hair signals that this is taken from "Popular."

Glinda is then seen for the first time in her bubble. She arrives in Emerald City in a pink gown, which seems to replace the stage musical's blue dress that Glinda wears in the opening number and towards the end of act two.

The teaser concludes with Elphaba breaking through a glass window. As the famous "Defying Gravity" battle cry is heard, she descends over the Emerald City before flying up to the top of the Wizard's palace.

Watch the Wicked movie teaser trailer here: