Inside the WICKED Movie Teaser Trailer: What's New & What You Might Have Missed

Wicked hits theaters on November 27, 2024.

By: Feb. 12, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser With Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & Mor Photo 1 Video: Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser
Photos: Boy George Takes His First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway Photo 2 Photos: Boy George Takes His First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway
Photos: First Look at Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart in CHICAGO Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart in CHICAGO
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Photo 4 Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End

WICKED Film
Click Here for More on WICKED Film
Inside the WICKED Movie Teaser Trailer: What's New & What You Might Have Missed

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen.

A first look at the film was seen during last night's Super Bowl as the teaser trailer and first official poster were revealed. Wicked is in theaters on November 27, 2024.

Check out a shot-by-shot analysis of the teaser trailer below, showcasing what's new for the film adaptation and what you may have missed on your first watch, including new scenes for the film, what may be expanded, and what we can assume are iconic moments from the stage show brought to the big screen.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda.

The teaser trailer features a first look at Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

Also featured are Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots).

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.

The trailer opens with a photo of Elphaba's iconic hat on the ground, surrounded by smoke. The isolated hat and smokey atmosphere could be a shot from Elphaba's melting scene.

Inside the WICKED Movie Teaser Trailer: What's New & What You Might Have Missed

Elphaba is seen waiting for a train, with a crowd seemingly dressed in Shiz University uniforms surrounding her. The sequence of events shown in the trailer implies that this is Elphaba on her way to the university.

Inside the WICKED Movie Teaser Trailer: What's New & What You Might Have Missed

The first full look a Shiz University is revealed, complete with Ariana Grande as Galinda arriving by boat. In the musical, the character arrives on a carriage of luggage during "Dear Old Shiz." It is unclear if the song has remained in the film adaptation.

Inside the WICKED Movie Teaser Trailer: What's New & What You Might Have Missed

Inside the WICKED Movie Teaser Trailer: What's New & What You Might Have Missed

As Elphaba arrives, Glinda is seen with her two friends, Pfannee and ShenShen, giving a first look at Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James in costume.

Inside the WICKED Movie Teaser Trailer: What's New & What You Might Have Missed

The trailer shows Elphaba putting on her hat for the first time, presumably at the Ozdust Ballroom during "Dancing Through Life." A first look at Ethan Slater as Boq and Marissa Bode as Nessarose can be seen in the background.

Inside the WICKED Movie Teaser Trailer: What's New & What You Might Have Missed

Elphaba is then seen learning how to use her powers with Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible. The shot signals that the film will give more insight as to how Elphaba learns to hone her strengths under Madame Morrible's guidance.

Inside the WICKED Movie Teaser Trailer: What's New & What You Might Have Missed

The shot of Glinda, Madame Morrible, and Ozian guards looking out of a window and into the sky is presumably the end of "Defying Gravity," which will come at the end of the first film.

Inside the WICKED Movie Teaser Trailer: What's New & What You Might Have Missed

A first look at Jonathan Bailey as Fireyo is revealed. With Elphaba's green hand covering a wound on his face, the still may be from the lion cub scene, where Fiyero is scratched by an endangered animal he and Elphaba rescue during a Shiz class.

Inside the WICKED Movie Teaser Trailer: What's New & What You Might Have Missed

Grande's Glinda is then seen in a wedding dress and veil, during what could be her wedding to Fiyero. Their engagement is briefly seen halfway through the musical's second act. Therefore, the shot may be taken from a new scene for the second movie.

Inside the WICKED Movie Teaser Trailer: What's New & What You Might Have Missed

Elphaba and Glinda are seen sitting in a poppy field, presumably during their Shiz University days. While it is unclear what point in the story this shot is from, it may be a new scene for the film.

Inside the WICKED Movie Teaser Trailer: What's New & What You Might Have Missed

The flying monkeys fly away from a castle, presumably Kiamo Ko, where Elphaba resides towards the end of the musical. 

Inside the WICKED Movie Teaser Trailer: What's New & What You Might Have Missed

Several people are seen running through a field towards a village. Chu previously revealed that they had planted nine million tulips to cover the set, rather than using CGI.

Inside the WICKED Movie Teaser Trailer: What's New & What You Might Have Missed

A train is seen arriving to the Emerald City, which could be taken from Elphaba and Glinda arriving during "One Short Day." In the musical, the scene prior to the song takes place at a train station, although the train and its arrival is not seen on stage. 

Inside the WICKED Movie Teaser Trailer: What's New & What You Might Have Missed

Elphaba and Glinda seemingly arrive in the Emerald City. The clock gears and mechanisms that are used throughout the set in the Broadway production can be seen behind Glinda, an homage to Eugene Lee's design.

Inside the WICKED Movie Teaser Trailer: What's New & What You Might Have Missed

Dorothy enters the Wizard of Oz's chamber, wearing the legendary jeweled shoes. She is followed by Toto. Both characters are never seen in the stage musical. It is unclear how often they will be appear in the Wicked movie musical.

Inside the WICKED Movie Teaser Trailer: What's New & What You Might Have Missed

The Wizard of Oz is then seen speaking to the Tin Man, Dorothy, the Lion, and the Scarecrow. While Boq as the Tin Man and Fiyero as the Scarecrow are briefly seen during the stage version, the Lion never fully makes an appearance.

Inside the WICKED Movie Teaser Trailer: What's New & What You Might Have Missed

A first look at Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard is displayed, as he gives instructions to Dorothy and friends.

Inside the WICKED Movie Teaser Trailer: What's New & What You Might Have Missed

Elphaba takes hold of her broom, possibly during Defying Gravity when she first places the levitation spell over the object to fly.

Inside the WICKED Movie Teaser Trailer: What's New & What You Might Have Missed

Madame Morrible walks through the Emerald City, presumably after she has taken on the role of The Wizard's Press Secretary. She is followed by the flying monkeys.

Inside the WICKED Movie Teaser Trailer: What's New & What You Might Have Missed

Glinda twirls in a lavish pink costume. Although the shot is brief, the pink set, costume, and flower in her hair signals that this is taken from "Popular." 

Inside the WICKED Movie Teaser Trailer: What's New & What You Might Have Missed

Glinda is then seen for the first time in her bubble. She arrives in Emerald City in a pink gown, which seems to replace the stage musical's blue dress that Glinda wears in the opening number and towards the end of act two.

Inside the WICKED Movie Teaser Trailer: What's New & What You Might Have Missed

The teaser concludes with Elphaba breaking through a glass window. As the famous "Defying Gravity" battle cry is heard, she descends over the Emerald City before flying up to the top of the Wizard's palace.

Inside the WICKED Movie Teaser Trailer: What's New & What You Might Have Missed

Watch the Wicked movie teaser trailer here:



RELATED STORIES

1
WICKED Prequel Book by Gregory Maguire Set For October Release Photo
WICKED Prequel Book by Gregory Maguire Set For October Release

Gregory Maguire – who wrote the 1995 novel that inspired the Broadway musical Wicked – is releasing a new prequel to the beloved story. While plot details for the upcoming 272-page installment are under wraps, Elphie: A Wicked Childhood will seemingly delve deeper into the childhood of the story's heroine, Elphaba.

2
Photo: WICKED Movie Wraps Production; Erivo Defies Gravity as Elphaba Photo
Photo: WICKED Movie Wraps Production; Erivo 'Defies Gravity' as Elphaba

The Wicked movie musical has officially wrapped production. After Ariana Grande revealed that she wrapped filming earlier this week, Cynthia Erivo has shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her flying on a broomstick as Elphaba as she wraps. Other cast members – including Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang – wrapped filming earlier this month.

3
How Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Convinced Michelle Yeoh to Join WICKED Photo
How Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Convinced Michelle Yeoh to Join WICKED

Right after wrapping filming for Wicked, Michelle Yeoh sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss starring in the film adaptation of the hit musical. The Oscar-winner, who plays Madame Morrible in the films, revealed how Jon M. Chu used Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to convince her to join the movie. Watch the video!

4
Photo: Ariana Grande Wraps Filming on WICKED Movie Photo
Photo: Ariana Grande Wraps Filming on WICKED Movie

Ariana Grande has wrapped filming on the Wicked movie, sharing a behind-the-scenes silhouette photo of herself as Glinda on set. While Cynthia Erivo has not yet finished, other cast members – including Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James, Marissa Bode – have wrapped filming, as well.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

The Oscars Add Best Casting AwardThe Oscars Add Best Casting Award
Beyoncé Is Dropping a Country Album: Hear the First Two SinglesBeyoncé Is Dropping a Country Album: Hear the First Two Singles
Video: Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser TrailerVideo: Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser Trailer
Video: Watch Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show With Alicia Keys, H.E.R. & MoreVideo: Watch Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show With Alicia Keys, H.E.R. & More

Videos

Joe Locke on 'Best Friend' Patti LuPone Seeing Him in SWEENEY TODD Video
Joe Locke on 'Best Friend' Patti LuPone Seeing Him in SWEENEY TODD
Darren Criss is Suddenly Back on Stage in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Darren Criss is Suddenly Back on Stage in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central A SIGN OF THE TIMES
HAMILTON
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central TICKET DISCOUNTS
HADESTOWN
THE LION KING

Recommended For You