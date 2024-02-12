Huey Lewis Will Open the Box Office at THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL With Valentine's Day Ticket Discounts

Grammy® Award winner and rock and roll icon, Huey Lewis will appear live in person on Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, February 14 at 12:30pm at the James Earl Jones Theatre, as he celebrates the box office opening of The Heart of Rock and Roll with the “The Power of Love” special!

In honor of the year of the song’s release date, tickets on Valentine’s Day only from 12:30pm to 6:00pm at the box office will be available for $19.85. The first 50 ticket buyers will have the opportunity to have a meet and polaroid photo taken with Huey Lewis. Tickets are limited to preview performances and to two tickets per person. Tickets must only be purchased in person at the box office.

The Heart of Rock and Roll, a new musical inspired by the iconic songs of Huey Lewis and The News, will open on Broadway at The James Earl Jones Theatre (138 W 48th St, New York, NY 10036). Previews will begin on Friday, March 29, 2024, and opening night is set for Monday, April 22, 2024.

The principal cast features Corey Cott, McKenzie Kurtz, Josh Breckenridge, F. Michael Haynie, Zoe Jensen, Tamika Lawrence, Raymond J. Lee, John-Michael Lyles, Orville Mendoza, Billy Harrigan Tighe and John Dossett.

The cast also includes Mike Baerga, Tommy Bracco, TyNia René Brandon, Olivia Cece, Taylor Marie Daniel, Lindsay Joan, Ross Lekites, Robin Masella, Kara Menendez, MichaelOlaribigbe, Kevin Pariseau, Robert Pendilla, Joe Moeller, Jennifer Noble, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard and Leah Read.

Set in 1987 and jam-packed with Huey Lewis megahits like “Do You Believe in Love”, “Hip to Be Square” , and “If This Is It,” The Heart of Rock and Roll centers on a couple of twenty-somethings on the cusp of their futures—Bobby, a rock and roller who’s traded his guitar for the corporate ladder and his boss, Cassandra, who’s always put the family business first. When they both get a second shot at their dreams, it’ll take “The Power of Love” and a little help from their friends to figure out what kind of life they really want.

The Heart of Rock and Roll is a smart, funny, heartfelt throwback to the era of big feelings, classic rom coms, and music that really “Stuck with You.”

The production will feature a book by Jonathan A. Abrams, and story by Tyler Mitchell and Jonathan A. Abrams. Music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Brian Usifer, musical direction by Will Van Dyke, choreography is by Lorin Latarro and The Heart of Rock and Roll will be directed by Gordon Greenberg.

The additional creative team is Derek McLane (Scenic Designer), Jen Caprio (Costume Designer), Japhy Weideman (Lighting Designer), John Shivers (Sound Designer), Nikiya Mathis (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Designer), Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam CSA (Casting Director), and Justin Scribner (Production Stage Manager).

The Heart of Rock and Roll is produced by Hunter Arnold, Tyler Mitchell, and Kayla Greenspan.

The Heart of Rock and Roll premiered in San Diego at The Old Globe, helmed by Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein and the Audrey S. Geisel Managing Director Timothy J. Shields, in 2018.